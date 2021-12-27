Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters will have another voice to call on in his coaching staff for the 2022 season as the club desperately try to turn things around.

The Red Hill based club, who at one point accepted nothing less than success following an incredible first two decades in the competition, have finished in the bottom four two years running following a disastrous spell of on-field results.

The club, who are in rebuilding mode ahead of 2022 with a turnaround on the cards, have been searching for every possible solution to their results crisis.

From the signings of Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell, to their retention strategies and the recruitment of Ben Ikin to run the head of football role, the Brisbane-based outfit have made plenty of moves for 2022 and beyond in an attempt to shore up the long term future of the club.

But now it has been revealed by The Courier Mail that they have gone for a crossover in an attempt to continue improvement by hiring Australian tennis champion Ash Barty's mindset coach Ben Crowe.

Not only has he worked with Barty, but he has spent time with golf legend Tiger Woods, wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott, surfer Steph Gilmore and the Richmond Football Club in the AFL.

Barty, who at one point gave up on tennis, worked with Crowe during her ascent to become the number one player in the world, including taking out the Wimbledon Championships last year.

She told the publication that the Broncos will gain a lot from his employment.

“Crowey is incredible,” Barty told News Corp.

“He is a master of his trade and I put so much trust in him. I think he will do great things with whatever team or sport he is surrounded by.

“I don’t watch a lot of NRL (Barty is a devout Richmond AFL fan) but I am sure he has a lot to offer.

“I won’t say all his secrets, but one of his biggest assets is that he is able to communicate with you in a way that helps you see clarity to be the best version of yourself in a very simple way. It is not an easy thing to do.

“Becoming the best version of yourself every single day. That is kind of what I do with him and everyone does.’’