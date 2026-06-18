Jesse Arthars has signed a two-year deal to join the Catalans Dragons from 2027.

The 27-year-old made his NRL debut in 2019 for the Titans, and since then has played for the Warriors and most notably the Broncos.

Arthars was a regular fixture in the backline for Brisbane during last year's premiership run, lacing up for 18 games whilst totalling 11 tries.

Although traditionally noted as a centre, Arthars is versatile across the backline and has slotted into wing and fullback multiple times throughout his NRL career.

Arthars has embraced the move to the Super League and is excited for what's to come.

“I'm super excited to be joining the Catalans Dragons for the next couple of seasons," Arthars said.

“I'm looking forward to representing the club, the fans, embracing the culture and exploring the south of France.”

Arthars will be greeted by a familiar face in France, with head coach John Cartwright previously guiding him in an Assistant Coach capacity at the Broncos from 2021 to 2024.

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“I have worked with Jesse at the Broncos," Cartwright said.

“He's a class player on and off the field. He is a good character and a hard worker at the peak of his career. It's a major statement signing by the club.”

Arthars 107 game NRL career featured 43 tries, earning the 2024 Broncos 'Wally Lewis Player of the Year' medal and earned an appearance in the Maroons Game 1 extended squad in 2025.