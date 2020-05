Brisbane Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs has been charged by the NRL’s judiciary following an incident in last night’s clash with Parramatta.

Staggs was charged with a careless high tackle in the 61st minute of Thursday night’s matchup at Suncorp Stadium.

A Grade 2 charge could see him miss two games if found guilty, or just miss one match with an early plea.

The Broncos will assess the charge before deciding their next course of action.