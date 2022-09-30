The Brisbane Broncos have turned to a famous family as Kevin Walters continues his recruitment drive for 2023.

The Broncos have secured the services of Wynnum Manly rookie Max Plath – son of Brisbane icon John – on a short-term deal that will see him spend 12 weeks training with the club during pre-season and more time during the State of Origin period working with Adam Reynolds and co, per the Courier Mail.

Plath brings a wealth of versatility to the squad, given he can play five-eighth, halfback, hooker and lock – not unlike his father, who played numerous positions for Wayne Bennett during his 149-game Broncos career.

He's also already enjoyed a storied journey through the grades, kicking the winning field goal in extra-time to give the club's FOGS Colts side the premiership last year. He's since been promoted to Queensland Cup, where he's scored seven tries in just 14 appearances, taking to the increased quality like a duck to water.

“Max is a lovely kid with a great attitude and we want to give him an opportunity,” said Broncos academy and recruitment boss Simon Scanlan.

“We had him in our junior development squad several years ago. He didn't graduate to the Broncos academy but he's continued to work and is one of those kids who'll be a late developer.

“He's worked his way through (the grades) with Wynnum Manly and played some Queensland Cup this year.

“His preferred role is five-eighth but he has some of his Dad in him, we he can play multiple positions. He can be a very good utility.

“He's well put together, he has a really good training ethic, so he'll give himself every chance of playing NRL.”