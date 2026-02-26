Brisbane Broncos outside back Gehamat Shibasaki is poised for a significant payday after a meteoric rise that has quickly made him one of the most in-demand players in the NRL.

The 2025 season proved a breakout campaign for the centre, who began the year on a train-and-trial deal before surging into the Broncos' premiership-winning grand final side.

Shibasaki went on to play 25 of a possible 27 matches and score 18 tries, cementing his place as a key figure in Brisbane's backline.

His rapid ascent didn't stop at club level.

The 28-year-old earned representative honours for both Queensland and Australia, winning the State of Origin series and the Ashes in a remarkable debut year on the representative stage.

Shibasaki is reportedly on a base salary of around $160,000 — a figure that has led many to label him one of the most underpaid players in the competition, largely due to his rapid and unprecedented rise.

However, with multiple clubs now circling, his market value could reportedly climb as high as $600,000 per season in his next deal.

According to The Courier Mail, the incoming Perth Bears franchise, the future PNG team and two Sydney-based clubs have all expressed interest in securing his services.

With rival clubs circling, the Broncos may need to renegotiate his contract to reflect his value and secure his long-term future at Red Hill.

Shibasaki is understood to be keen to remain in Brisbane under coach Michael Maguire, with his manager Wayde Rushton confirming formal discussions are looming as they assess his market value and the club's salary cap position at the club.

“(Gehamat) loves Brisbane but understands there's salary cap pressures, so we need to just work out where he fits in the salary cap and where he is best suited,” Rushton said.

“For PNG to get an international and Origin calibre centre like ‘Gem' would be huge, but his preference is to stay at Brisbane if we can get a deal done.

“I will sit down with Gem, present him with his options and see what best suits him and his family.”

Brisbane could soon have greater flexibility to retain Shibasaki, with the departures of Payne Haas and Adam Reynolds expected to free up significant salary cap space.

The club also has several players off contract, including Ben Hunt, Cory Paix, Billy Walters, Jack Gosiewski and Jesse Arthars.

The Broncos' roster dynamics may shift further with the incoming inclusion of Jonah Pezet, adding another layer of intrigue to the club's salary cap management and recruitment strategy.

With rival interest intensifying and negotiations set to begin, the coming weeks could shape not only Shibasaki's future but also Brisbane's long-term plans as they look to remain a premiership force.