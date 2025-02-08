The Brisbane Broncos are banking on their next generation of talent to shine in 2025, with 20-year-old prop Benjamin Te Kura and teenage halfback Coby Black emerging as key figures in the club's future plans.

Te Kura, a towering 205cm forward, has been named to start in the No. 8 jersey for Brisbane's trial match against Burleigh as he pushes for a bench spot in the Round 1 clash against the Sydney Roosters on March 6.

The young prop showed glimpses of his potential in three NRL games in 2024, including scoring a try against Melbourne before a Lisfranc injury sidelined him for three months.

Speaking with Perthnow, Broncos legend and Souths-Logan assistant coach Justin Hodges said that Te Kura has the tools to become a dominant force in the NRL and stressed the importance of self-confidence and fitness.

"I just think he needs to believe in himself," Hodges said.

"There was a game he played in the Queensland Cup in PNG where he really gritted his teeth and steamrolled everyone. That was the best game I have ever seen him play."

He is a big body who just needs to believe and understand why he is here. He is a special talent and no one likes to tackle big guys. Once he finds his self-confidence he could be anything.

Hodges highlighted Te Kura's potential as an impact player off the bench, particularly in a forward pack featuring stars like Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan.

"With the speed of the modern game, if Ben comes off the bench there are going to be blokes who are going to be tired and could struggle trying to tackle a big frame like that," Hodges said.

"Hopefully he has worked on his fitness as well. If you are fit enough you can do things that most guys can't."

Meanwhile, 18-year-old halfback Coby Black is being groomed as a potential successor to veteran playmaker Adam Reynolds.

Black, who will come off the bench in the trial, has impressed teammates with his progress and work ethic, particularly under the mentorship of Ben Hunt.

Broncos centre Delouise Hoeter made clear that Black would have to earn his opportunity under coach Michael Maguire.

"It's up to him if he wants to take that opportunity," Hoeter said.

"With 'Madge' (Maguire) you have got to earn everything. Nothing is just given."

Hoeter also praised Hunt's influence on Black.

"Coby is still young and is doing really well. Ben Hunt has been great for him. Everyone knows his experience and what he has done in the game, so Coby is doing well to learn off him. He is coming off the bench, but everyone has to start somewhere and work their way in."

Fans will get their first glimpse of the duo in action during the trial against Burleigh, as the Broncos begin their journey toward redemption in 2025.