There looks to be light at the end of tunnel for the Broncos, with explosive centre Selwyn Cobbo re-signing with the club after agreeing to a two-year deal, per WWOS.

The 18-year-old has drawn strong comparisons with Greg Inglis, weighing in at 100kg’s whilst being touted as the Broncos fastest player.

Cobbo is not playing in 2020 due to the COVD-19 restrictions on junior competitions, but is set to explode onto the scene in 2021 with the Broncos.

The youngster’s manager Tas Bartlett said he had impressed this season despite the limited game time.

“He is a great kid and the Broncos think very highly of him,” Bartlett said.

“He was the first Indigenous boy to captain Murgon High School and was outstanding in the Mal Meninga Cup at the start of the year before COVID hit.”

Bartlett revealed that a number of rival clubs were keen on the Broncos product.

“There was a lot of interest in him but the Broncos wanted to keep him and he is happy there,” he said.

“He is working full-time with Deadly Choices, an Indigenous charity, while also training and building his body up.”