There looks to be light at the end of tunnel for the Broncos, with explosive centre Selwyn Cobbo re-signing with the club after agreeing to a two-year deal, per WWOS.
The 18-year-old has drawn strong comparisons with Greg Inglis, weighing in at 100kg’s whilst being touted as the Broncos fastest player.
Cobbo is not playing in 2020 due to the COVD-19 restrictions on junior competitions, but is set to explode onto the scene in 2021 with the Broncos.
The youngster’s manager Tas Bartlett said he had impressed this season despite the limited game time.
“He is a great kid and the Broncos think very highly of him,” Bartlett said.
“He was the first Indigenous boy to captain Murgon High School and was outstanding in the Mal Meninga Cup at the start of the year before COVID hit.”
Bartlett revealed that a number of rival clubs were keen on the Broncos product.
“There was a lot of interest in him but the Broncos wanted to keep him and he is happy there,” he said.
“He is working full-time with Deadly Choices, an Indigenous charity, while also training and building his body up.”
Right now as a young kid couldn’t think of a worse club to be at. The coach just got fired. There’s the Staggs sex tape, rumours of Seibod cheating and drug use and his daughters situation. Then you have all the star players terribly out of form and basically every player has had a turn being dropped. Not to mention if you’re really good you will probably have to settle for less money cause the club is paying everyone else big $$.
If I’m a junior I’d probably want to be on the Roosters or Storm. Great coaches, top teams and because they have such good teams they lack depth and often rely on juniors to play vital roles off the bench after some injuries.
If these two aren’t interested I’d still rather not be on the broncos