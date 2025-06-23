Brisbane Broncos outside back Josiah Karapani is reportedly set to be handed a new contract, further clouding the future of teammate Selwyn Cobbo, who has been linked with an exit from Red Hill.

Arriving at the Broncos at the start of 2023 after a stint with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Karapani has been a key back-up outside back for the club and recently scored four tries in the past two matches, having been called up for the axed Selwyn Cobbo.

Aged 23, Karapani still has a long career ahead of him and has shown glimpses of brillance in either the centres or on the wing.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Karapani is set to be rewarded for his spectacular form with a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

This comes as the Broncos will also have Grant Anderson from the Melbourne Storm joining their ranks next season.

Although his signing has yet to be made official by the Broncos, Storm head coach Craig Bellamy confirmed his departure earlier in the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a shame for us he's leaving next year," Bellamy said in April.

"With all due respect, whenever he's been in our team, he's done a good job. He's a really good talker.

"Whenever we're a back down, he'll go to the centres or the wing or in the halves or play fullback. He does such a good job for us. We'd like to send him out on a good note."