Rugby league's prestigious World Club Challenge is facing the threat of cancellation for a second straight year, with scheduling chaos leaving the 2026 fixture between the Brisbane Broncos and Hull KR in serious doubt.

The Broncos, who are desperate to take part in the annual showdown between the NRL and Super League premiers, have been hit by a scheduling clash following Hull KR's Super League grand final triumph over Wigan at Old Trafford.

The problem?

Hull KR are already locked in to play Leeds Rhinos in Las Vegas on March 1, meaning a World Club Challenge would need to be staged at least two weeks earlier, forcing Brisbane to fly to England in mid-February.

That scenario presents major logistical and player welfare concerns.

Several Broncos stars, including Pat Carrigan, Kotoni Staggs, Gehamat Shibasaki and Reece Walsh, are currently on Kangaroos duty in the UK, with the tour not ending until November 9.

Maguire admitted the situation is complicated to the Daily Telegraph.

"We're hoping to play the World Club Challenge, but Hull KR won and they actually play in Vegas," Maguire said.

"It will be interesting to see how it plays out now. We're waiting to see what may happen."

The Broncos' tight turnaround, from an October 1 Grand Final to a potential mid-February departure, leaves minimal pre-season preparation time before their 2026 NRL campaign.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed discussions will take place with both clubs before a final decision is made.

"We'll need to talk to Brisbane and Hull KR officials before deciding whether the World Club Challenge can be played," Abdo said.

Adding to the cluster, the NRL's Collective Bargaining Agreement entitles players to a 10-week off-season, making an early February clash nearly impossible without exemptions.

Last season's planned World Club Challenge between Penrith and Wigan was cancelled for the same reason, with both teams committed to the inaugural Las Vegas double-header.

If the match is scrapped again, it would mark another setback for the intercontinental fixture, which has long been considered one of rugby league's crown jewels.

Despite the uncertainty, Maguire praised Hull KR's historic season under coach Willie Peters, who led the club to the Super League title, Challenge Cup, and League Leaders' Shield, their first major trophies in 40 years.

"It was great to see, Willie was actually with me at Souths," Maguire said.

"I'm sure it's only a matter of time before he ends up back here (in the NRL) at some stage."