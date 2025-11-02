Aiming to win back-to-back premierships in 2026, the Brisbane Broncos have reportedly added two new members to the coaching staff which includes a former NRL centre.

Adding Aublix Tawha (The Dolphins) and Grant Anderson (Melbourne Storm) to their Top 30 roster, the club have also decided to bolster their off-field staff who will work under Michael Maguire.

As reported by News Corp, the Broncos have secured sports scientist Nick Murray from the Melbourne Demons (AFL) and signed former North Queensland Cowboys centre Mark Henry to join their strength-and-conditioning team.

Aged 44, Henry featured in 41 matches for the Cowboys between the 2006 and 2008 seasons before taking his talents overseas, where he played a further 70 games for the Salford Red Devils in the Super League competition.

“It's up to us not to become complacent,” Maguire told the publication.

“But what we have experienced is something I know everyone wants to go back to. That makes you hungry to go back and give the club an opportunity to keep growing.

“We are still building who we are, it takes longer than just 12 months. We made great strides this year and it was incredible what we achieved, the club is in really good shape, but we can keep marching ahead now.

“There's some new blood coming in with Aublix and Grant Anderson, so there's the excitement of players of their calibre coming in.

“We have a pretty stable environment where the boys now know what it takes to win premierships. I want a hungry group.”