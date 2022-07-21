The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the extent of Ryan Papenhuyzen’s injury after he was taken from the field during Melbourne’s Round 18 loss to Canberra.

Storm CEO Justin Rodski told Gerard Whateley on SEN that the injury was far more severe than they had originally expected, advising Papenhuyzen would absolutely not be back in 2022.

“He put his body on the line on Sunday and unfortunately broke his knee cap in I think 10 places in the end,” Rodski said.

“It was a brutal injury but he’s had surgery now which has been a success. His recovery time is somewhere around three months so we won’t see him again this year.”

The latest blow comes just three games after Papenhuyzen made his most recent return from an injury that had kept him on the sidelines for over a month. After a blistering start to the year, it’s a bitter end for the 2020 Clive Churchill Medal winner.

“They put pins and little clips that stay inside your knee and your body. Apparently it can heal real quickly with those and he can make a full recovery which is fantastic,” the CEO added.

“It doesn’t sound great though and obviously he’s in a lot of pain. We’ve been feeling for him, he’s had such a tough run (with injuries) and every time he gets back he’s been in blistering form.

“We all know how important he is to our team and our structure at fullback. It’s a heartbreaking loss but now we have to move forward, find a replacement and find a way back to the winner’s list.”

The club are currently mired in their first three-game losing streak since 2015, and with a number of big games coming up, Rodski knows how important it is to find a suitable replacement. Reports have already emerged that the club is trying to secure the services of Warriors fullback Reece Walsh on a temporary deal similar to the agreement between Penrith and Tevita Pangai Jnr last season.

“It’s a big challenge, we’ve got a tough run home against a number of teams in the top six, away as well. But we’re in the top four and we’ve done it before.

“We have to dig deep and we’ll be stretched but we have one more list spot we can fill before August 1 so we’re working through our options.

“At this stage of the season you want someone experienced, ready-made, who can come in and play a role. Fullback is critical at the moment, but we still have some time and we’re working around the clock to find the best possible option.

“If anyone can (save the season), it’s Craig Bellamy and our team.”