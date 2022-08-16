Brisbane Broncos and New South Wales Blues prop Payne Haas has finally opened up on the contract events that resulted in the 22-year-old being booed by the Suncorp Stadium faithful back in May.

The hostile reaction came after Haas made a stunning request to be released from his contract as his management tested the prop’s market worth following a breakdown in talks with the Broncos.

“(The hostility) came with what happened that week. I understood why it happened and why the fans were like that,” Haas told AAP.

“I’m not angry with them, it is what it is and I’ve moved on.”

Haas is currently contracted with Brisbane until the end of 2024, meaning he can explore his options come November 1. Haas has said that he won’t re-enter contract discussions until season’s end, but also advised that continuing his career in Brisbane was still his most desired option.

“I’m happy here. We’ll speak about (contract) stuff at the end of the year but I love Brisbane. I always say to everyone that I love the club and the boys.”

Haas brushed off suggestions of a move to play European rugby or test his chances in the NFL, but while he enjoys being close to his family, who reside on the Gold Coast, he wouldn’t rule out a move to another NRL club when his contract issues are resolved.

Haas' younger brother Klese also joined the Titans at the end of May.

“I’m happy here. I’m a real family man, I’m a mum and dad’s boy,”

“My preference is to stay, I will say that, but at the end of the day things happen in rugby league.”

Though the Broncos have all but secured their first finals appearance since 2019, Haas said the team’s late-season prospects wouldn’t have a bearing on his decision.

“People think I’m distracted by (the looming decision), but I’m not thinking about it now. I’m just wanting to play finals.”

Brisbane’s finals credentials will face a significant test against the Storm this week.

Melbourne has won the last 11 encounters between the two teams – but in an even more damning statistic, Brisbane haven’t beaten the Storm at Suncorp Stadium since 2009.

The game kicks off at 7.55pm (AEST) Friday.