The Brisbane Broncos have extended another vital piece of their forward pack after re-signing front-rower Corey Jensen on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old was strong in the middle for Brisbane during his maiden season at the club, starting in 11 of his 18 games in a Broncos jersey.

While overshadowed by middle forwards Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan, Jensen has been a quiet achiever during his NRL career, playing off the bench in a grand final for North Queensland in 2017.

Jensen will form a strong front-row rotation at Red Hill this season, joining Haas, Thomas Flegler and new recruit Martin Taupau, while Patrick Carrigan will play lock.

The prop is excited to extend his time at the club.

“First and foremost my goal coming here was to earn the respect of the boys, rip in, train hard and earn a spot in the 17,” Jensen told Broncos.com.au.

“I'd grown up in North Queensland, I'd never been too far from home. That was the hardest part, coming down here.

"I knew my game was good enough, I probably needed that fresh start and fresh mindset.

“I just backed my ability, I felt like I did my job for the team, and each game I got more and more comfortable in the NRL. I had a few chances to start, I thought I grew as a footy player and as a person.

“It was an easy decision to re-sign with the club, it has been enjoyable experience since I came here on day one, really loving my time here and can see where the club is going into the future.”

It's been a week of retention for the Broncos, locking up hooker Cory Paix on a two-year extension while head coach Kevin Walters looks set to be extended through to 2025 as well.

While Walters will be thrilled to remain at the helm until the end of 2025, he's focused on retaining players like Jensen as the club aims for a return to mid-September football.

“Corey is one those players who sets the standards when it comes to training and preparation – he leaves no stone unturned when it comes to getting ready to play and that was reflected in the way he performed in his first season with us," Walters told the Brisbane Broncos website.

“We are delighted that he is staying with us for another two years, Corey is the kind of player we want at the heart of what we are building here at the Broncos and he will play an important role for us in the seasons ahead.”

Jensen is expected to make it into the Broncos' best 17 this season, and will need to hit the ground running as Brisbane face back-to-back premiers Penrith in the first round, as well as their derby against North Queensland the following week.