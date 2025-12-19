Billy Walters, who did a fantastic job at dummy half for most of 2025, and then finished the year at five-eighth as an injury crisis struck the Broncos, will miss at least the first half of the year after injuring his ACL in the qualifying final win over the Canberra Raiders.

Walters being out for the first half of the year comes with the Broncos also refusing to retain Tyson Smoothy, with the hooker moving to the English Super League.

It means that both Ben Hunt and Blake Mozer will almost certainly start the season for the Broncos.

Mozer, one of the most talented young dummy halves in the competition, spent 2025 either in reserve grade or injured, but will be looking to quickly find his best, while the Broncos will be sweating on Hunt staying fit given what is now, for the first half of the year at least, an alarming lack of depth.

The Broncos do also have development player Cameron Bukowski on the books, and he may well be needed to debut at some point in 2025, particularly if Hunt or Walters need to shuffle into the halves at any stage.