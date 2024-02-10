As the Brisbane Broncos get set to compete in their first trial match, the club has named two former South Sydney Rabbitohs players to their team list.

Centre Josiah Karapani and second-rower Ethan O'Neill have both been named after spending time with the Rabbitohs Top 30 and NSW Cup squad last season.

The Broncos do have space on their Top 30 roster, so the duo may earn a contract promotion. However, at this stage, they are likely on a QLD Cup contract with the club - a similar scenario to former Panthers five-eighth Kurt Falls.

Growing up in New Zealand, Karapani impressed club officials in the Jersey Flegg Cup and was upgraded from a development contract to the Top 30 roster at the start of the year.

Yet to make his NRL debut, he was listed as the 18th man twice last season and played 19 games in the NSW Cup. During his games, he scored seven tries, provided three try assists, registered eight line breaks and ran an average of 123 running metres per game.

Campbell Graham, a former teammate of Karapani and member of last year's Rugby League World Cup squad, admitted to Zero Tackle at the beginning of the year that he took Karapani under his wing and tried to mentor him throughout the pre-season and season.

The other is Ethan O'Neill, who played 25 games in the NSW Cup for the Rabbitohs last season and was instrumental in them winning the NSW Cup Grand Final.

Starting in all but one game, O'Neill struggled to break through the club ranks and is hoping that a change of location will see him earn his NRL debut in the future.

In his 25 games he scored nine tries, had six line-breaks, provided two line-break assists, made 689 tackles at an efficiency of 92 per cent and averaged 79 running metres per game.

Broncos team to play Wynnum Manly Seagulls

1. Creedence Toia

2. Israel Leota

3. Ethan Quai-Ward

4. Josiah Karapani

5. Deine Mariner

6. Josh Rogers

7. Kurt Falls

8. Xavier Willison

9. Blake Mozer

10. Ben Te Kura

11. Joshua Stuckey

12. Ethan O'Neill

13. Cooper Page-Wilson

Interchange

14. Cameron Bukowski

15. Jaiyden Hunt

16. Bailey Butler

17. Rory Ferguson

18. Coby Black

19. Josh Patson

20. Kalolo Saitua

21. Tristan Sailor

22. Bailey Tew