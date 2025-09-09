Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy has opened up on his decision to exit Red Hill at the end of the season, which will see him link up with Wakefield Trinity.\r\n\r\nSmoothy was a member of the club's 2023 NRL Grand Final team, which narrowly lost to the Penrith Panthers. When Michael Maguire took over the head coaching role, the hooker was the first player to announce his exit, and he is now entering his final weeks as a Broncos player.\r\n\r\nOne of the many dummy-halves at Red Hill, Smoothy has unfortunately found himself down the pecking order in favour of Ben Hunt, Billy Walters and Cory Paix.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Blake Mozer and Cameron Bukowski have been earmarked as the long-term hookers of the side and are starting to make a name for themselves.\r\n\r\nInsisting he wasn't forced out of the Broncos, Smoothy revealed that the three-year contract to join Wakefield was, in fact, a "good opportunity" for him and his family.\r\n\r\nIt is understood that Brisbane was willing to let him remain on their books for the 2026 season, but it would have been on a lower-tier contract - either a development or train-and-trial contract.\r\n\r\n“It was just opportunity, really,” Smoothy said, via News Corp, about making the switch from the NRL to the Super League for Wakefield Trinity next season.\r\n\r\n“They came over at the start of the year and made an offer, so I think it's just a good opportunity for my family and I to head over there.\r\n\r\n“I've got a bit of security as well, so I'm looking forward to that opportunity.\r\n\r\n“There's always going to be challenges and other people who are fighting for positions, so it wasn't feeling like I've been pushed out.\r\n\r\n“I've never even been over there, but I've heard so many good things about England and the footy and how much they love it, so I will get to experience something different.”