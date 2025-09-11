The Brisbane Broncos have been able to lock down a key member of their spine despite him being continually linked with an exit from Red Hill over the past three years.

Failing to appear in first grade last season, Cory Paix was one of the highest-paid players in the QLD Cup competition on an estimated salary of $320,000 per season, and it seemed destined that he had played his final game for the Broncos.

Overlooked in favour of Billy Walters, Blake Mozer and Tyson Smoothy at the time, he has been linked to several teams, including the Canberra Raiders, Manly Sea Eagles, Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters and multiple clubs in the Super League competition.

However, his fortunes have since turned around under the guise of Michael Maguire, and he will now remain at the club for a further season, inking a one-year extension until at least the end of 2026.

“The club means a whole lot to me. They took a chance on me as a kid, and it was only fitting that I pay them back,” Paix said.

"I didn't think I'd ever get back to the NRL, but I always had faith, stuck to my processes and relied on my hard work to put me back in the frame.

“I've got to say it was challenging, but I'm thankful that I got through those times. I've still got plenty to give, and plenty to go as a player and a person.”

Starting at hooker in all six matches to begin the 2025 NRL season, Paix has gone on to play a further 14 matches this season, scoring three tries, forcing one drop-out, making 597 tackles and providing three try assists and two line-break assists.

“Paixy has been at the Club since he started his football journey, and he's worked really hard to be back playing consistently at the top level,” Broncos GM of Football Troy Thomson said.

“He's an important member of the squad and is always looking for ways to develop his craft as a hooker.

“He is well-liked amongst the group, always has a smile on his face and brings a cheeky energy that lifts those around him.”