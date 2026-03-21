The conflict between the Brisbane Broncos and club legend Gorden Tallis has reached a boiling point.\n\nThe club has moved to re-title a conference room in the Broncos' headquarters to honour Ali Brigginshaw and her illustrious NRLW career.\n\nHer accolades include four premiership wins, three World Cup crowns and the title of the longest-serving Australian Jillaroo. \n\nThe conference room was originally named after Tallis, with Code Sports reporting that a move has been made to erase him from the club's headquarters.\n\nIt comes as Tallis has applied the blow torch heavily on head coach Michael Maguire and skipper Adam Reynolds, criticising them and the club's methods on his television and media platforms.\n\nThe timing of the switch suggests the club has had enough of Tallis' criticism and is making moves to rewrite the legacy of the Brisbane-based franchise.\n\nBroncos CEO, Dave Donaghy, advised staff that the change was made to honour Brigginshaw as one of the Broncos' elite legends of the club.\n\n“Brisbane Broncos recognise the positive contributions and ongoing support of a number of club legends by way of naming various meeting rooms within the Clive Berghofer Centre,” Donaghy said.\n\n“The naming of the Ali Brigginshaw meeting room recognises her outstanding contribution to the Broncos club since the inception of the NRLW program, including leading the club to four NRLW Premierships.”\n\nThe Broncos announced the change to their $27 million headquarters just hours before their grand final rematch in Melbourne against the Storm.\n\nTallis played 160 NRL games for the Broncos, as well as winning three premierships and captaining the side for four seasons during his run at the club from 1997 to 2004.