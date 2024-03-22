The Brisbane Broncos have announced that they have become the first NRL club in history to record 50,000 members in a single season.

Over the past three years, their membership totals were 47,300 in 2023, 36,800 in 2022, and 28,533 in 2021 before breaking the 50,000 barrier this season.

The club confirmed that the astonishing feat was secured before the season kicked off in Las Vegas. The club currently has 53,672 members and aims to register at least 60,000 members by midway through the season.

“This is what we have set our sights on over the past couple of seasons, and it's terrific to see this milestone reached before we'd even played a game in 2024," CEO Dave Donaghy said earlier this week.

“Of course, we know it comes after a strong performance and indeed a Grand Final appearance last year, but it's something that has been building for some time now.

“Our team behind the scenes have been working really hard to make being a Broncos member something people want and are proud to be.

"It speaks to the enormous love the city, the state and indeed now many across the world have for this club, and our players certainly know it's a privileged position we hold in people's hearts.

“We feel that connection more than ever right now.

“These types of numbers are still scratching the surface of those seen in the AFL, where becoming a ‘member' of a club has long been a part of fan culture and tallies up are up around the 100k mark.

“There's no reason why we can't achieve that as an NRL club, and I'm proud that the Brisbane Broncos are leading the way in this space.

“Now we're working towards 60,000 and we expect to be celebrating that milestone by Origin time, if not beforehand.”