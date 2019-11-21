AJ Brimson wants to make the Titans’ fullback position his own as he learns under Michael Gordon.

The 21-year-old has played 36 NRL games so far including a run in the fullback position last year when Gordon was injured and wants to stay there.

Gordon has now retired and stayed with the Titans as a development coach for the back five.

Brimson’s contract ends in 2020 and reportedly multiple clubs have contacted his manager Jim Banaghan. Brimson has, however, instructed his manager to work on extending his contract on the Gold Coast.

“At the moment I’m doing some work at fullback more so than the halves so it is up to me to make that my position my own. It is up for the taking,” Brimson told NRL.com.

“I am working with [Gordon] fairly closely. My main goal is to be fullback in round one.”

When asked about his contract he had no doubts about where he wanted to be.

“My manager is working on it at the moment. I am having regular chats with him but he knows that I have got family here and my main intention is to stay on the Coast,” Brimson said.

“I think we will come to the right decision. Gold Coast is home for me and that is the main priority at the moment.”

Titans captain Ryan James agrees that Brimson belongs at fullback and is someone the club should hold on to.

“There are fullbacks like Darius Boyd that made a career out of throwing that short ball/long ball … and that ball out the back that nine times out of 10 hits the winger on the chest for a try,” James told NRL.com.

“Combine those ball skills AJ learned in the halves, which he is still working on, with his explosive speed and he can add even more to that role because opponents are afraid of his running game.

“He is the quickest at our club over 20 and 40 metres and I wouldn’t be surprised if he is the quickest in the entire NRL. You just don’t want someone at his pace coming at you who also has ball skills so if he can put it all together it will be the perfect mixture and definitely be his position.

“The fullback has to talk the players into the game and pretty much play the key role with the halves to keep the defensive line tight.

“The best fullbacks in the world like Tedesco are excellent at those things and always in the right spot at the right time. AJ is a great young fullback but he has a lot to learn, and he knows that and is working on it every day.

“That is why it is great to have Flash [Gordon] on board to show him all those little things. Flash played more than 250 games and is a pretty good person to learn off.”