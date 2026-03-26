Melbourne Storm breakout forward Cooper Clarke is set to sign one of the longest deals in club history.\n\nThe Storm have fiercley avoided out handing long-term deals, particularly to their longer players over the year.\n\nThe last time they broke their own rule was with the retention of Jack Howarth, who signed a five-year contract a couple of years ago.\n\nNow, it seems, Clarke is going to head down the same path after a barnstorming start to the year where his role has grown exponentially with injuries ahead of him in the chain for the Storm, including the season-long absence of Eliesa Katoa to a traumatic head injury.\n\nAt just 19 years of age, Clarke is already signed until the end of 2028, but his early season form has led to News Corp reporting he will be extended out until the end of 2031.\n\nThat means he will be locked up at the Storm for five more seasons, as well as the current one, with the deal across its lifespan to head into the millions of dollars, although it's unclear how much it will be worth per season.\n\nClarke's transformation to become an NRL talent has been nothing short of sensational, and recognised at the Storm given his enormous talent which has him looking to become a first-grade regular this year even when Craig Bellamy's outfit - who have won two of their first three matches - return to full strength.\n\nThe forward's rise into the top 17 came on the back of excellent form during the pre-season trials for the Victorian-based outfit, and he seemingly improves with each performance.\n\nThe upgrade could be ticked off in the coming weeks for the Storm, with the club battling on their long-term forward plans.\n\nWhile Oryn Keeley will join the club from the Dolphins at the end of this season, the Storm are unclear on Eliesa Katoa's future, and also likely to lose Shawn Blore at the end of the season with his inentions of returning to Sydney.