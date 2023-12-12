Young gun Ezra Mam will reportedly turn his back on as many as six rival poaching bids to re-sign with the Brisbane Broncos.

The grand final five-eighth, who had an incredible breakout 2023 campaign despite being just 20 years of age, has been one of the most hotly pursued players on the market since November 1.

In a market with few halves and five-eighths, it has been reported that as many as six rival clubs, including the Broncos' closest neighbour in the Dolphins, have had their eye on Mam.

And well should they.

His 2023 season saw him become one of the best five-eighths in the game. Rated as a future Queensland State of Origin talent, the 23-year-old played 25 games, scored 18 tries, added another 9 try assists and ran for 98 metres per game before setting the grand final on fire with a second-half hat-trick against the Penrith Panthers which had the Broncos in the driver's seat to take out the premiership until the dying moments.

And it appears it will be the Broncos who get more of Mam in the years to come, with News Corp reporting he is set to re-sign with the Broncos on a four-year, three-million-dollar deal.

It's believed Mam's wage will rise with the salary cap to eventually hit the $1 million per season mark throughout his deal.

The contract would see Mam remain at Red Hill until at least the end of the 2028 season and leaves the free agency market to swarm on Jarome Luai, who is believed to be closing on a decision of his own, and North Queensland Cowboys half Thomas Dearden, whose management have indicated there will be no rush in coming to a call on his future.

It's understood that, while the deal hasn't yet been signed, rival clubs aren't in the picture to compete with the Broncos, who are confident they will have Mam signed, sealed and delivered on a contract extension by Christmas.

It's a major boost for the Broncos who head into 2024 having lost three out of their 2023 grand final side in Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors), and the Dolphins-bound duo of Thomas Flegler and Herbie Farnworth.

Capewell's departure is believed to be one of the key factors in getting Mam's deal over the line, with $550,000 in salary cap space freed up. It will also allow the Broncos to complete an early deal with Reece Walsh before he can go to the market on November 1 next year, and Adam Reynolds, who is likely set to take a pay cut to remain with the Broncos for a final season in 2025.

The Broncos have also recently extended and upgraded gun second-row duo Brendan Piakura and Jordan Riki.

Mam has made it clear previously that his preference is to remain in Brisbane, however, with time passing since November 1, those comments have become more and more questionable.

His call to stay speaks to those comments though, where he will join the likes of Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan in committing to the Broncos charge at success.