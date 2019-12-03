MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Suliasi Vunivalu of the Storm runs with the ball during the round six NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Newcastle Knights at AAMI Park on April 13, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu is set to swap league for union in 2021, after reportedly signing a deal with the Queensland Reds.

Vunivalu will play out the 2020 campaign in Storm colours, before making the switch to rugby union on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old makes the move in the hope of breaking into the Wallabies’ side in the future.

The Courier-Mail understands Vunivalu has committed to play for the Storm in 2020, where he has 72 tries from 94 games under Craig Bellamy.

It’s a big signing for the Reds, with coach Brad Thorn confirming the move on Tuesday.

“As a group we look forward to welcoming Suliasi Vunivalu back to rugby and to Queensland as a great addition in 2021,” Thorn said.

“Suliasi grew up playing rugby in NZ before becoming one of the NRL’s most exciting players with an awesome ability to find the try-line.

“He brings good experience too with almost 100 NRL games for Melbourne and 12 rugby league Tests for Fiji.”