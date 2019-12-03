Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu is set to swap league for union in 2021, after reportedly signing a deal with the Queensland Reds.

Vunivalu will play out the 2020 campaign in Storm colours, before making the switch to rugby union on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old makes the move in the hope of breaking into the Wallabies’ side in the future.

The Courier-Mail understands Vunivalu has committed to play for the Storm in 2020, where he has 72 tries from 94 games under Craig Bellamy.

It’s a big signing for the Reds, with coach Brad Thorn confirming the move on Tuesday.

“As a group we look forward to welcoming Suliasi Vunivalu back to rugby and to Queensland as a great addition in 2021,” Thorn said.

“Suliasi grew up playing rugby in NZ before becoming one of the NRL’s most exciting players with an awesome ability to find the try-line.

“He brings good experience too with almost 100 NRL games for Melbourne and 12 rugby league Tests for Fiji.”