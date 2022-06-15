All of Daniel Tupou, Kotoni Staggs and Haumole Olakau'atu have been named in Tonga's starting 17 for their upcoming Test against New Zealand.

The trio were in line to represent New South Wales in Game 2 of the State of Origin series, to be played in Perth on the same weekend, however, have instead committed to a trip to Auckland with the Tongan side to play New Zealand.

Set to be under the control of caretaker coach Dean Young and advisor Wayne Bennett, as well as the watchful eye of regular coach Kristian Woolf back in England, the trio making the call is a mega boost for Tonga, and a blow to Blues coach Brad Fittler.

Fittler has previously encouraged players to pick their Pacific Island-nation over Game 2 of the Origin series if they feel so inclined.

Staggs and Tupou played in Game 1 for the Blues, while there were strong reports that Haumole Olakau'atu was set to be named on the bench as an impact player, however, all three have committed to Tonga.

It now likely means Josh Addo-Carr is set for a recall to the Origin picture, although Joseph Suaalii could also be handed an Origin debut given his form for the Sydney Roosters and inclusion in the Game 1 squad.

In the centres, Latrell Mitchell's return could yet occur, although it would come off no NRL games, which will open the path for either Stephen Crichton - who played from the bench in Game 1 - or Campbell Graham to be selected.

Tonga have named a strong team for their clash with the Kiwis on June 25. Manly young gun Tolutau Koula has been named at fullback, while Moses Suli, Siosifa Talakai and Sione Katoa have all been named in the backline.

Kotoni Staggs and Talatau Amone will play in the halves, but it's the forward pack where Tonga will present a damaging force with names like Siosiua Taukeiaho, Addin Fonua-Blake, Sitili Tupouniua, Jason Taumalolo and another NSW hopeful in Keaon Koloamatangi named.

Full Tongan squad to play New Zealand

1. Tolotau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

2. Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

3. Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks)

4. Mosese Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons)

5. Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

6. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

7. Talatau Amone (St George Illawarra Dragons)

8. Siosiua Taukieaho (Sydney Roosters)

9. Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

10. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

11. Sitili Tupouniua (Sydney Roosters)

12. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

13. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

14. Soni Luke (Penrith Panthers)

15. Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

16. Tevita Pangai jnr (Canterbury Bulldogs)

17. Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

18. Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

19. Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels)

20. Isaiya Katoa (Penrith Panthers)

21. Andrew Fifita (Cronulla Sharks)

22. Joe Ofahengaue (Wests Tigers)

23. Starford To’a (Wests Tigers)

24. Christian Tuipulotu (Manly Sea Eagles)

25. Eliesa Katoa (New Zealand Warriors)