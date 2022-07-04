Latrell Mitchell might have ruled himself out of Brad Fittler's squad for the State of Origin decider in Brisbane, but the NSW Blues still had plenty of big calls to make.

In a 22-man squad named on Monday morning, coach Fittler confirmed that Payne Haas would miss the decider with a shoulder injury.

The star prop was believed to be a potential out for the clash on Sunday evening, and it was confirmed that way on Monday morning, with Haas to miss out as he battles an AC joint injury which is tipped to keep him out for between two and three weeks.

In his place, Jordan McLean, who was a surprise call up to the Game 2 squad, comes straight into the starting 13 to replace Haas at prop.

The 17-man squad for the Blues is otherwise unchanged, with Matt Burton and Stephen Crichton clinging onto the centre positions, and Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton, who played excellently in the centres during Game 1 before being ruled out of Game 2 thanks to coronavirus, relegated to 18th man duties.

Apisai Koroisau will once again start in the number nine jersey, with Damien Cook coming off the bench.

Angus Crichton, Junior Paulo and Siosifa Talakai have kept their spots on the bench, with Nicho Hynes and Clint Gutherson once again in the squad.

Jacob Saifiti and Reece Robson have also been called into the squad, with Joseph Suaalii the other player to make way alongside Haas for the two new faces in the 22-man group.

NSW Blues squad for State of Origin Game 3 vs Queensland in Brisbane on July 13

1. James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters)

2. Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Matt Burton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

4. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

5. Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Jordan McLean (North Queensland Cowboys)

9. Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

10. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

11. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

12. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Interchange

14. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

15. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

16. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

17. Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Reserves

18. Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

19. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

20. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

21. Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

22. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)