NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has stepped down from his position, effective immediately.

The league released a statement on Monday afternoon confirming the news.

Greenberg has come under scrutiny in recent weeks for financial mismanagement of the league during its shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ARLC Chairman Mr Peter V’landys said in a statement: “The role of Chief Executive of the NRL is one of the most challenging and difficult roles in Australian sport, with a diversity of passionate stakeholders. ARLC thanks Todd for his contribution to the game over the last 7 years and as Chief Executive for the last four years”.

Greenberg thanked everyone in the game for his involvement over the last four years.

“It has been my great honour and privilege to be the CEO of the NRL for the last 4 years. Despite the variety of challenges and pressures I have loved every single minute of the journey. Our growth over the last 4 years has been extraordinary & I am very proud of my contribution to the game.

“I am indebted to the game for the variety of opportunities and experiences that have been provided to my family and I, and we leave with many great memories and life long friendships.

“My sincere thanks to all the stakeholders across the game, particularly the fans who are the lifeblood of rugby league. Their unwavering passion for the game is wonderful.

“I remain in awe of the players skill and bravery to play this game week in and week out & I thank all of them, both past and present for their friendship and support.