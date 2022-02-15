Former code-hopping sports star Jarryd Hayne will be released from prison on Tuesday after he was granted conditional bail in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court.

Hayne yesterday had his sexual assault convictions - which he has served eight months in prison for - quashed by the Court of Criminal Appeal.

According to Fox Sports, Hayne appeared via video link as his lawyer Ramy Qutami successfully applied for bail.

It's understood the bail is conditional, and will see Hayne pay a $20,000 surety. Other conditions will include that he live with his wife, be unable to enter the Newcastle area, and will be required to report to Merryland Police Station in Western Sydney three days a week. He must also not make any contact with the alleged victim or witnesses.

It has been reported the trial could begin as early as October, although it could be held back until 2023.

Hayne first fronted the charge for the alleged 2019 incident during 2020. It resulted in a hung jury, however, he was found guilty by a second jury during a retrial in March, 2021.

He had been sentenced to five years and nine months in jail, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

Hayne is due to have his case mentioned in district court on Friday, when the retrial date will be confirmed, although it's understood Hayne's legal team are fighting to have him acquitted of the charges.