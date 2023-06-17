Incoming Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has reportedly rejected Ben Hunt's request for an early release.

As reported by News Corp, Flanagan has flatly rejected Hunt's request to leave the club and will not entertain the idea.

News reports broke earlier today from Nine's Danny Weidler that Ben Hunt has indicated to Dragons' management that he wants out of the club, despite having two years left on his current contract.

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Hunt has decided to ask for a release from @NRL_Dragons

The Shane Flanagan appointment has not settled him. Has confided in his inner circle he wants out. Unsure if he’s made contact with officials at club but influential Dragons are aware. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) June 17, 2023

The playmaker has been linked to both the Bulldogs and Titans, with the latter being Hunt's ideal choice as it will see him return back to Queensland.

“He'll be captain and our halfback and we'll move forward,” Flanagan told News Corp.

“He's got a contract. I haven't bothered him because he's in Origin camp but we'll chat after the game.”

When fronted by the media earlier this week, Ben Hunt failed to silence doubters on where he would land.

“I really haven't made any decisions on (my future) yet. I haven't talked to ‘Flanno' or anyone since the decisions were made,” Hunt said via News Corp.

“There's always a couple of clubs interested that have thrown their hat in the ring. I'm not going to go into too many details.

“I haven't had any official offers or anything from anyone at all. At the moment I'm contracted to the Dragons.”