Dragons captain Ben Hunt has reportedly asked for a release from the club less than a week before Game 2 of Origin.

The Queensland hooker has been linked with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans recently, with the latter being seen as the ideal destination for his future.

"The Shane Flanagan appointment has not settled him," NRL journalist Danny Weidler said via Twitter.

"(He) has confided in his inner circle he wants out."

"(It is) unsure if he's made contact with officials at (the) club but influential Dragons are aware."

The news comes less than a day after incoming coach Shane Flanagan assured Dragons fans that he would not be letting Hunt depart.

“Well, from a club's perspective Ben Hunt will be there,” Flanagan said on 2GB.

“He's got a contract, I spoke to Ben before I actually signed because I didn't want to obviously become the Dragons coach and then our halfback wanting out of the club, and he was fine with all that if I was to get the job.

“He's in Origin camp at the moment obviously, and I'm not going to worry him while he's in there, I'll get to him next week and I'm sure that's okay.

“But from the club's perspective, he's our captain, he's our halfback and we need him, I won't be letting him go anywhere.”

Hunt is set to feature for Queensland on Wednesday night as they look to clinch the State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium.