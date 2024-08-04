Cronulla Sharks dummy half Blayke Brailey has confirmed he is open to the idea of playing in the halves next weekend if Braydon Trindall is not fit.

The Sharks, already in the midst of injury problems in the halves with Nicho Hynes unlikely to play again before the final round of the NRL season when Cronulla clash with the Manly Sea Eagles, are now also unlikely to have Trindall next weekend.

While the severity of a leg injury sustained during Saturday evening's win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs is yet to be confirmed, there are fears it will sideline him for weeks, not days.

That will leave the Sharks - already utilising utility Daniel Atkinson in the halves - in the lurch when it comes to selections for next weekend's Friday night clash against the Gold Coast Titans, with the short six-day turnaround unlikely to work into Trindall's favour.

Brailey told the media post-game that he would be willing to fill the void in the halves if need be, having already done so once this season against the Melbourne Storm early in the campaign.

"It's not my preferred spot, but whatever is best for the team, I am happy to do. If that's in the halves or whatever, I am happy to play there," Brailey said per AAP.

"I actually came through the grades playing halves. It wasn't until under-18s that I stopped.

"It's been a couple of years now. I am sure I will have a bit of training this week. It's going to be an interesting week."

Should Brailey move into the halves, it would likely mean Cameron McInnes, who spent much of the first part of his career at dummy half, will play the role next weekend.

Jayden Berrell would then also likely play a part in the game off the interchange bench, covering for both McInnes and Brailey should the situation arise.

Berrell played at five-eighth for the Newtown Jets this weekend in a reserve grade victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs, partnering Niwhai Puru in the halves, while Samuel Healey - who has been impressive of late for the Jets - played at dummy half and could also push for a debut in the coming weeks should the Sharks have further injury worries.