Newcastle Knights hooker Jayden Brailey has confirmed he will be back on the football field this year in positive news for the club.

Brailey, who started his career with the Cronulla Sharks, spent most of his first season at the Knights in 2020 with an ACL injury, managing just two games.

Proving his value to the club however, his 23 games in 2021 saw him become a leading defensive player in the competition, and at the Knights, for a club who struggled horrendously in attack but still managed to make the final.

His injury has caused Chris Randall to stand up into the number nine jersey this year, and while the back up option has done a strong job, the Knights undoubtedly are looking forward to having Brailey back on the park.

The 94-game 25-year-old told Fox Sports that, despite concerns, he will play again this season. It comes after the Knights originally ruled him out of the first half of the season, however, achilles injuries are known to be difficult to recover from, potentially ruling players out for up to eight months.

He also said that he was originally in denial that he could have had another long-term injury.

“A lot of mixed emotions,” Brailey said when asked what went through his head when he went down at training.

“I heard (the Achilles rupture) when it went so I knew straight away. It was loud and I felt it so I knew something major was wrong.

“You obviously go through all the emotions. I was in denial — I still am a little bit — anger, I was frustrated and was upset.

“It’s easy to drift in and out of that at times, even now throughout the rehab process.

“But knowing I’ll be back keeps my spirits up and I’m doing a bit more now. I’ve set some goals too.

“I’ve accepted it so that’s the main thing. If I kick stones all the time it’s going to restrict my rehab so I’m trying to be as positive as I can.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s a tough pill to swallow but I’ve just accepted it now.

“I’m definitely going to be playing this season so that’s what’s getting me through my rehab and what’s driving me every day.”

The Knights have been a surprise packet to start the new year, winning their first two games, however, the last fortnight have seen a pair of losses with their Round 5 clash against the Manly Sea Eagles shaping up as crucial.