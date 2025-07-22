Brad Arthur reveals exactly when coaching future call will be made

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed he will decide on his future at a meeting on Friday, August 1.

The coach has a contract with Leeds through to the end of this season, and an offer for an extension on the table, but has been public about his desire to return to Australia.

It's two fold, with Arthur wanting another crack in the NRL after being let go by the Parramatta Eels in the middle of last year, while also having a desire to be closer to his children who are currently playing in the NRL.

Matt and Jake are both currently at the struggling Newcastle Knights, where Adam O'Brien could be out of a job sooner rather than later.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Leeds' most recent game, Arthur revealed he will meet with the club heirarchy on August 1 where a call on his future is expected to be made.

The Knights are just one option for Arthur, with the club also linked to having either Blake Green or Josh Hannay take over next year, potentially owing to the enormous pay out they will owe O'Brien if they do decide to go in a different direction.

Arthur has also been shopped to the Gold Coast Titans per reports recently, where Des Hasler is also under enormous pressure.

Reports are that he could be sacked as soon as next week following his 500th NRL game, with Arthur one of the favourites to take over the embattled Robina-based club next season.

It would be the second coach change in three years for the Titans, with Hasler only in his second year in charge.

O'Brien, on the other hand, has been in charge of the Knights for a number of seasons, but this has been the worst of the lot, with the club consistently under performing, particularly in attack.

No other NRL clubs are currently believed to be weighing up the future of their coaches, although the North Queensland Cowboys have refused to guarantee the security of Todd Payten, who has overseen a difficult 2025 campaign.