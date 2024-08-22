Brad Arthur has confirmed he will remain head coach of the Leeds Rhinos for the 2025 English Super League season.

Arthur was sacked from his post at the Parramatta Eels in the middle for the 2024 NRL season, and shortly after took up a short-term job at Leeds.

It was reported recently that he was close to an Australian return, where he could have becoe the lead assistant coach for Adam O'Brien at the struggling Newcastle Knights, but it has now been confirmed that won't be happening.

Instead, Arthur, who has commented to the fact he is enjoying his time at the Rhinos, has signed a one-year extension which will see him coach the English club in 2025 before exploring other options.

Arthur said there is scope for his one-year deal to be extended if he continues to feel he is making a difference.

“Firstly, I would like to thank everyone at the club who have made me feel so at home in my short time here already. This is a very special club and I wanted to make sure I could play my part in taking us back to where we want to be. From the very outset, I have always been honest about my own personal situation and I am especially grateful to Ian Blease for the professional manner in all our planning that has been done," Arthur said in the statement.

“I said I would only stay if I felt I could make a difference. It is a big decision to move to the other side of the world, especially for my family. I feel an initial one year deal works well for all parties but I am sure we will continue to talk over the next twelve months and make the right decision for all of us about the future beyond that. Our focus now is on our immediate future starting with Catalans on Friday and fighting with everything we have to finish this season in the best possible manner.”

The 50-year-old coached 264 games with the Eels before his time in the Super League.