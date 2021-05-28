North Queensland Cowboys vs. New Zealand Warriors

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday May 28

Team News: Jason Taumalolo is suspended, his place at lock is taken by the returning Coen Hess. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has been named at centre with Connolly Lemuelu. Peter Hola and Corey Jensen replace Lachlan Burr and Francis Molo on the bench.

Bunty Afoa and Ben Murdoch-Masilla drop to the bench for Kane Evans and Jack Murchie to start.

Prediction: Deja vu? It’s the second time we get to see these sides clash this month, with the Warriors nabbing a 24-20 win over the Cowboys back in Round 8. Since that match, the Cowboys have edged the Warriors, winning two of three while the Kiwi club has only registered a single win.

Jason Taumalolo and Francis Molo are massive outs for Todd Payten’s side. Their influence through the middle has been key in their recent performances. The Warriors are starting to find the right balance with RTS and youngster Reece Walsh in the starting side, they’ve got too much flair for this Cowboys side. Scott Drinkwater would have to absolutely fire to bring the two points to Townsville but it’ll be the Warriors’ night. Warriors by 10.

Wests Tigers vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons

Bankwest Stadium, 7:55pm, Friday May 28

Team News: James Roberts returns to the side on the wing, pushing Tommy Talau into the centres and Joey Leilua out of the squad. Tom Amone replaces Jake Simpkins on the bench.

Josh Kerr is suspended, replaced by the returning Tariq Sims. Paul Vaughan moves into the starting team with Poasa Faamausili moving to the bench, joined by Daniel Alvaro. Max Feagai is out, replaced by Brayden Williame, while Gerard Beale’s inclusion at centre sees Junior Amone move to the pine.

Prediction: It was a case of so close, yet so far for both these sides last Friday. The Tigers failed to convert their last play into points, while the Dragons suffered a golden-point loss to rivals Cronulla.

James Roberts’ move to the wing is an exciting one for Wests Tigers’ fans, giving the speedster room to move with his kick returns, it could bring out the best in him. The Dragons are depleted, but they still have the star power to win this.

The Tigers start this clash as distinct favourites, but there’s an upset on the cards. Jack Bird is playing great footy as he pushes for a New South Wales call up, while Ben Hunt has a chance to partner Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves for the Maroons.

On the back of the duo, the Dragons have enough class to outpoint the inconsistent Wests outfit and claim a key win before Origin. Dragons by 7.

Penrith Panthers vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

BlueBet Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday May 29

Team News: Kurt Capewell has been suspended, shifting Liam Martin from prop to the back-row, and Moses Leota returning in the front-row.

Jack Hetherington and Josh Jackson return at prop and lock respectively, dropping Ava Seumanufagai to the bench, and shifting Adam Elliot from lock to the back-row for the suspended Chris Smith. Jackson Topine replaces the also suspended Sione Katoa at hooker. Joe Stimson also joins the bench, with Corey Waddell and Renouf Atoni pushed to the reserves.

Prediction: Where do we start? We all know how this story plays out. At the time of writing, the Bulldogs are $21 to win this game, the longest odds a team has ever been with the betting agency to win a match. The Panthers are 11-0, the Bulldogs are 1-10, you couldn’t find teams more opposite from one-another in form.

The score line was 28-0 when the sides met earlier this year, but looking at predictions for this clash, that’s a score that Canterbury would be happy with. Unfortunately for Trent Barrett, this is going to get ugly, especially with a number of Penrith players on the verge of an Origin debut. They’re going to want to impress Brad Fittler and Paul Green, and will have every opportunity to do so as the club runs rampant on this Canterbury outfit. Penrith by 40.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Parramatta Eels

Stadium Australia, 5:30pm, Saturday May 29

Team News: Wayne Bennett has reshuffled his forward pack, with Jai Arrow starting and Thomas Burgess dropped to the bench. Jaydn Su’A and Liam Knight have both been dropped to the reserves, replaced by the returning Jacob Host and Cameron Murray. Hame Sele replaces Jed Cartwright on the bench, while Taane Milne comes back into the side on the wing for Josh Mansour.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard will miss a week through suspension, giving Oregon Kaufusi a chance in the starting side, with Marata Niukore joining the bench.

Prediction: Two top-four sides dealt with massive wake-up calls last week, this is a must win for both sides heading into the Origin period. Wayne has shuffled his side but importantly, Cam Murray is a massive in for the Rabbitohs, while Parramatta have lost Reagan Campbell-Gillard to suspension.

These sides will both be carrying a stack of confidence into this clash, despite last week’s proceedings. Waqa Blake was a defensive disaster last week, and with the strength of the Bunnies left edge, Latrell can really stamp his presence on this one. There’s not a single prop on the Eels’ bench or reserves list, they could get steamrolled through the middle on Saturday. Adam Reynolds to control this clash from start to finish. South Sydney by 8.

Sydney Roosters vs. Canberra Raiders

Central Coast Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday May 29

Team News: Victor Radley and Angus Crichton have both been suspended. Isaac Liu pushes from prop to lock, giving Sio Siua Taukieaho a starting jersey and Daniel Suluka-Fifita a reprieve on the bench. Crichton was named initially, but it’s expected Nat Butcher will start on the edge, and Tuku Hau Tapuha will join the bench. Josh Morris returns for Joseph Suaalii.

Jack Wighton returns to the halves in place of the released George Williams, moving Sam Williams to halfback. Josh Hodgson returns as well via the bench in place on last weeks debutant Brad Schneider. Sia Soliola takes Hudson Young’s bench spot, while Jordan Rapana takes Semi Valemi’s wing spot.

Prediction: Two pre-season premiership contenders, these sides must’ve walked under a ladder, or spilt a salt shaker in recent times. They’re dreadfully out of luck, the Roosters upset by the Broncos last week and lose Crichton and Radley to suspension, while Canberra have released halfback George Williams immediately. Yikes.

There’s no doubt the Raiders need this win more than their opponents, and it’s not out of the question with five-eighth Jack Wighton no doubt eager to put his hand up as the Blues number six. There’s an opportunity to strike here for Canberra, the Roosters are going through a transition at the moment, shifting their main channel of attack from Sam Walker to James Tedesco, who’s upped his touches the past fortnight. However, this Chooks side will prove last week was a hiccup and rediscover that Bondi polish as Canberra plummet. Roosters by 12.

Cronulla Sharks vs. Gold Coast Titans

C.ex Coffs International Stadium, 2:00pm, Sunday May 30

Team News: Ronaldo Mulitalo, Jesse Ramien and Siosifa Talakai return in place of Mawene Hiroti, Josh Dugan and Teig Wilton. Chad Townsend has been dropped, replaced by Shaun Johnson who plays game 200 in the NRL. Andrew Fifita takes Billy Magoulias’ bench spot.

Patrick Herbert returns in place of Esan Marsters, while the end of David Fifita’s suspension sees the back-rower named in the starting side, pushing Beau Fermor to the bench, and Sam Stone out of the side.

Prediction: Relax Josh Hannay, the cavalry is here as the Sharks get five players back from their top side back into the team. Sharks fans on social media were pleased to see a Townsend dropped for a Moylan-Johnson halves combination, but there’s no doubt Johnson will have his work cut out for him in his 200th NRL game – marking up against David Fifita. The Titans behemoth has had a two-week spell to get his body right, and will be running right at the Kiwi half on Sunday.

Last week’s golden-point win was Hannay’s first at the club since taking the reigns in Round 6 following John Morris’ sacking, while the Titans cruised to a win over the Bulldogs on the back of Queenslanders Moe Fotuaika and AJ Brimson.

If the Sharks click early they’re a chance, but the Gold Coast are running slick at the moment, and with Fifita back into the side, they’ll run amok and ruin Shaun Johnson’s 200th. Titans by 14.

Newcastle Knights vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday May 30

Team News: Bradman Best and Kalyn Ponga are big ins for Newcastle. Best takes Simi Sasagi’s spot, while Ponga’s return sees Kurt Mann move from fullback to five-eighth alongside Phoenix Crossland, with Blake Green announcing his immediate retirement.

Curtis Sironen joins the bench, with Haumole Olakau’atu dropping out of the team.

Prediction: Manly are a top-four team when they’re full fit, such a far cry from the team they were at the start of the year. Tom Trbojevic is duelling Nathan Cleary as the game’s current best player, and how silky is Josh Schuster?

Newcastle are on the other end of it at the moment, really poor with their handling against North Queensland last week, and desperately needed Best and Ponga back.

The returning outside backs for the Knights will add some x-factor into the side, but the Sea Eagles are operating on a whole other level right now. They disposed of the 9-1 Eels like they were just any other team, and Turbo doesn’t look like slowing down anytime soon.

While DCE, Turbo and Schuster get the wraps, the Manly forward pack has been firing and really stepping up to the plate. It’ll start as a tight affair but from about the 25 minute mark until halftime, Manly will dominate, and win this clash. Sea Eagles by 16.