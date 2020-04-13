As the boredom of the indoors sets in, the fans aren’t the only ones twiddling their thumbs without any football on the weekend.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be checking in on the players to see what they’re up to, and who they’d hate to be stuck with through all this.

In today’s edition, we spoke to young Newcastle five-eighth Phoenix Crossland.

ZT: How’s the groin coming along mate?

PC: Groin is unbelievable, full recovered, and ready to go.

ZT: You got a taste of first grade last year, coming off the bench against the Warriors, how has that helped you prepare for this season?

PC: It’s made me more hungry, having that taste just makes me want more.

ZT: You’ve a great crop of youngsters at the club with yourself, Tex Hoy, Bradman Best, Starford To’a and a few others, how does having senior players like Mitchell Pearce, Klem, Aidan Guerra and the other older boys help you lads develop?

PC: Those boys look out for us like older brothers, we all have the upmost respect for them. Not only do they help with our footy development but just how to be a good person in general.

ZT: You were born in Auckland but moved here as a young kid, what was it like pulling on that red and blue jersey for the first time?

PC: Born in Wellington actually mate, have called Newy home for 90% of my life. I love this town, club and the people of Newcastle more than anything, to represent them was everything to me.

ZT: We’re all obviously stuck inside at the moment, what’re you doing to keep yourself busy?

PC: Trying to rip into some study while I’ve got more time and knock a few things over, keep up with my training and spend some more time with my little brothers and sisters.

ZT: Who’s the last team mate you’d want to be stuck in isolation with?

PC: Tex Hoy, just a pest to me.

ZT: With all the restaurants closed, what’s your go to feed at home? Can you cook, or is the Uber Eats getting a work out?

PC: Meal prep or whatever mum cooks, how good.

ZT: Speaking of work out, you obviously can’t at the club at the moment, how’re you keeping yourself fit?

PC: Doing whatever I can with what I’ve got, pilates, beach runs etc.

ZT: Lastly, which bloke would be going mad being stuck at home?

PC: Everyone.

Thanks for the chat Phoenix! Stay tuned for the next instalment of ‘Blythy’s Lockout Lowdown’, and drop a comment below to let us know who we should talk to next, and what you want to know!