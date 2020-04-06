As the boredom of the indoors sets in, the fans aren’t the only ones twiddling their thumbs without any football on the weekend.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be checking in on the players to see what they’re up to, and who they’d hate to be stuck with through all this.

In today’s edition, I’ll be speaking to Keeley Davis, a young hooker for St. George Illawarra’s NRLW side who’s already cracked the Jillaroos squad at just 19 years old.

ZT: You starred at the Nines last month, how did it feel to lift the trophy at the end of the weekend?

KD: It was such a fun tournament, I really love Nines and coming off the back of a massive loss the year before in the NRLW Grand Final, all the girls wanted to win so bad. It was so unreal when we did that.

ZT: So it looks like the NRL is aiming for about an August return date at this stage, but that could mean the NRLW season still runs as usual, what’s the goals for this season?

KD: Hopefully that is the case, my goal would be to get a starting spot in my club team and play consistent, good footy.

ZT: You’ve added Isabelle Kelly to last year’s roster, what will she bring to the club?

KD: We haven’t actually signed any contracts yet so we are hoping Izzy stays but no one’s position at any club has been locked in yet!

ZT: You’re a natural hooker but played a lot of five-eighth last year, where do you think your best position moving forward is?

KD: This year for the Mounties was going to be my first time really playing any substantial time at hooker so I could really improve in that role. I have always felt like I’m a better five-eighth but after my first two full games at club level this year I definitely see my future is at hooker.

ZT: You’ve played for your country but not your state, what would it mean to don the sky blue jersey?

KD: It would mean the world, watching the game and the impact it had on women’s rugby league was incredible.

ZT: We’re all obviously stuck inside at the moment, what’re you doing to keep yourself busy?

KD: I’m still working so I haven’t got much time at home but I have been using this time to keep as fit as possible, maybe even improve and letting a few injury’s heal while we have the chance.

ZT: Who’s the last team mate you’d want to be stuck in isolation with?

KD: Rikeya Horne, she’d definitely eat all my food.

ZT: With all the restaurants closed, what’s your go to feed at home? Can you cook, or is the Uber Eats getting a work out?

KD: I love cooking so a homemade meal for sure, something like a pesto pasta or a satay noodle dish.

ZT: Speaking of work out, you obviously can’t at the club at the moment, how’re you keeping yourself fit?

KD: I’m really lucky that I work at a performance centre and physio where I can train out of until the government shuts it down, so at the moment I am training one on one with my EP and do lots of running.

ZT: Lastly, who would be going mad being stuck at home?

KD: Sammy Bremner for sure.

Thanks for the chat Keeley! Stay tuned for the next installment of ‘Blythy’s Lockout Lowdown’, and drop a comment below to let me know who I should talk to next, and what you want to know!