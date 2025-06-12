The New South Wales Blues have lost five-eighth Mitchell Moses to a calf strain for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series in Perth.

The five-eighth is believed to have injured his calf on Thursday morning at training, and it has now been confirmed he will be unable to play Game 2.

Moses will, in a surprise move, be replaced by the returning Jarome Luai.

He takes the number jersey in the side despite Matt Burton already being in camp. The Canterbury star will remain 18th man.

“Unfortunately Mitch Moses suffered a calf strain at training this morning about 20 minutes into the session just taking it down a short side,” Blues media manager Frank Ponissi was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“He has been ruled out of State of Origin II. We are not sure about the severity of it at this stage.

“Our medical team is working with the Parramatta Eels medical team. He will have scans and return back to Parramatta."

The injury has occurred just six days out from Game 2, and will mean the Blues need to go for yet another new halves combination after Moses shuffled to the number six and played alongside Nathan Cleary in Game 1.

That saw a win for the Blues, with Laurie Daley's side now having a chance to take an unassailable lead in Perth before returning to Sydney for Game 3.

Moses, who piloted the Blues to a famous series win in 2024 from halfback, has struggled with various injury issues over the last 12 months, and it's unclear at this stage whether the fresh injury will cost him any further games for the Eels, or whether he will be fit for Game 3.

Brian To'o is also under a cloud after Canterbury winger Jacob Kiraz was called into camp on Wednesday, but the Penrith star is expected to be fit for the game in Perth.