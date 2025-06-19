New South Wales duo Liam Martin and Zac Lomax have both come under a horrifying online attack from the general public after Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Martin was subject to a direct message he shared on his social media platforms.

The attack from a user called Martin a 'grub', an 'ugly human' and said Martin should lose his position in the NRL.

Martin posted the message screenshot alongside a simple caption - "Don't be like Beau."

The Penrith second-rower had a tough night out in Perth as the Blues fell short of a dramatic comeback in Game 2 of the Origin series, with a live decider now set for Sydney in three weeks time.

The horrific comment could yet come under further scrutiny after a man was charged recently for allegedly sending death threats and abusive messages to Newcastle Knights outside back James Schiller.

Lomax meanwhile only managed to kick two from five goals in the loss, and it was ultimately the difference between the two sides.

He changed privacy settings on his Instagram to limit comments after fulltime to stop a wave of abuse being sent his way.