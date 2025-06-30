The New South Wales Blues have been thrown into chaos on the opening day of their training camp for Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

It's understood that Stefano Utoikamanu has been delayed by flight issues out of Melbourne, while another prop in Payne Haas is yet to depart Brisbane as he receives treatment for a back injury according to a Danny Weidler report.

LATEST: Stefano Utoikamanu has missed his flight and will be a late arrival into Blues camp - and Payne Haas is in Brisbane receiving treatment on his back injury- also delayed. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) June 30, 2025

Haas was in doubt right up until kick-off for the series opener in Brisbane thanks to injury, before turning in an exceptional performance for the men from south of the Tweed.

The star forward managed to overcome all of that for Game 2, and while it's believed he is in no doubt for the decider, a delayed or interrupted preparation for another game of the three-match series is the last thing New South Wales need.

Haas didn't appear hampered by any problems on Saturday as the Broncos got things back on track with a win over the New Zealand Warriors, who themselves were heavily impacted by injuries, with Luke Metcalf's season believed to be over after suffering a reported ACL injury.

Utoikamanu meanwhile has been delayed leaving Melbourne.

It's unclear what time he will now be due to arrive in Sydney, with the prop playing on Sunday afternoon for the Victorian-based outfit as they saw off the Cronulla Sharks to further strengthen their position in the top four.

The prop was seen by many as lucky to retain his spot for the series decider after a sub-standard performance in Game 2, where he was called up to replace the injured Mitch Barnett having been in the extended squad for Game 1.

Many saw Keaon Koloamatangi or Terrell May as better options, but Utoikamanu instead survived with his jersey.

With the duo both missing from the opening exchanges of training, 19th man Lindsay Smith, as well as training forwards Jack Williams and Teig Wilton - who are outside the 20-man squad - will step into roles for the Blues.