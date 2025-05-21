The New South Wales Blues have called Cody Ramsey, Hamish Stewart, Jacob Preston and Adam Doueihi into camp as they prepare for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Preston and Doueihi were spotted in camp on Tuesday as the Blues relocated to the Blue Mountains until the weekend, while Stewart and Ramsey were confirmed as part of the group today.

It comes as the Blues manage workloads ahead of Game 1, with a handful of players including Payne Haas - who didn't train at all on Wednesday - and Stephen Crichton, under injury clouds.

Preston is currently suspended, and, not being needed at club level, will remain with the Blues camp up until they depart for Brisbane.

He will replace Haumole Olakau'atu as a training member for the final session of the week, with the Manly forward to be released back to club level.

Doueihi and Stewart, who have the bye with the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons this weekend respectively, will likely also stay with the camp till deep into the week, while Ramsey, who said his call in to train would be something he remembers for the rest of his life, will be released in time to resume captaincy duties with the Dragons' NSW Cup side who travel to Canberra on Sunday afternoon.

It has been confirmed all four will train with the team on Thursday.

Ramsey only recently returned from spending two years out of the game with the debilitating illness ulcerative colitis. It saw him lose 28 kilograms, and his return to the NSW Cup - where he has excelled in a Dragons side currently running second on the table - has been one of the good news stories of the year.

Speaking to NSWRL media, Ramsey said he was shocked by the call up.

“I was pretty shocked,” he said. “It is so professional, so for Dean and (coach) Laurie (Daley) to have the trust in me to do the right thing in that environment … it was very surreal.

“I just want to soak up everything I can whether it's one day, two days, one hour or two hours.

“This is something I will talk about for the rest of my life.”

The Dragons fullback and outside back will push for a return to the club's Top 30 next year where he could battle Tyrell Sloan and Clint Gutherson for the NRL number one jersey, having previously played and impressed there during his rookie year in the competition.