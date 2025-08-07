The Brisbane Broncos had one of the most unlucky evenings of 2025 on Thursday.

While their 22-2 defeat to the Melbourne Storm was already enough to send most Broncos fans into a fit of rage, their bizarre string of injuries throughout the match would have them pulling their hair out.

The Broncos suffered three individual hamstring injuries during their loss, with Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam, and Selwyn Cobbo all going down.

Mam and Reynolds both went down in the same play, struggling to get themselves off the field.

Cobbo then followed suit towards the end of the match, thus concluding a horror run of hamstring injuries for the Broncos.

Michael Maguire touched on his troops' injury woes in the post-match interview, admitting how bizarre the situation was.

“I just spoke to the three of them, we have to go and get our scans and go through the process, the severity of them,” Maguire said.

“But they are all three hamstrings, which is quite strange because the boys are pretty measured about what they do with the players throughout the week.”

Maguire admitted he was unsure what led to the odd string of hamstring blows, but commended his troops' resilience regardless.

“There's no real evidence of why... but we will dig in and have a look,” Maguire conceded.

“But I have to say, I am really proud of the way the players performed.”

When asked about potential replacements for his injured stars, Maguire shared his confidence in the Broncos' depth in multiple positions.

“We will be alright, we have people in the background,” Maguire noted.

“Thats part of the progression, we've been able to bring a few people in and change around a little bit. So we will work that out during the week.”

‘Madge' described losing both his halves in the same match as something “crazy” he had “never experienced” before.

NRL Physio expects both halves to miss 4-6 weeks, and Cobbo to be sidelined for 2-4.

No official timeline has been given as of yet.