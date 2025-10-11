The Brisbane Broncos are fresh off their first premiership in nearly two decades, with many hailing head coach Michael Maguire as the 'Drought Breaker' for leading the club to glory in his first year at Red Hill.

It seems not everyone is as willing to give Maguire all the credit, though, with former Broncos and current Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters making a bold claim against 'Madge'.

“If I had still been at the Broncos, sure I would have won a premiership," Walters said on the Inside Ball Podcast.

Walters did lead the Broncos to a Grand Final in 2023, and almost won it, however was unable to slay the beast that is the Penrith Panthers.

Maguire did.

While adamant that success was due in Brisbane regardless of who held the coach's whistle, Walters expressed his excitement about coaching Australia in this year's Ashes series.

“I'm so excited to get back into coaching,” Walters said.

“This is not just coaching; this is coaching the Australian team."

He conceded that while his axing from the Broncos can be described as "fortunate or unfortunate," he has accepted the decision and is ecstatic with how things played out as he can now coach the Kangaroos.

"I wouldn't be doing this [if the Broncos didn't sack me]," he said optimistically.

He will lead the Kangaroos into their first Ashes Test match in over 20 years later this month.