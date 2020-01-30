The upcoming 2020 NRL season is set to be a huge challenge for Brisbane Broncos centre Jack Bird.

After departing the Cronulla Sharks at the end of 2017, Bird has only managed to play in 17 games for the Broncos across two seasons and some argue he still yet to prove his worth.

An ongoing sternum injury in 2018 and a season-ending ACL injury the following year, it hasn’t been the ideal start at Red Hill for the 24-year-old.

This year Bird is looking to reignite his 2016 State of Origin form and show the fans why he can live up to the million-dollar price tag.

NRL.com has predicted Bird to partner Kotani Staggs in the centres for round one with Jamayne Isaako set to get the first crack in the No. 1 jersey.

Bird was arguably one of Brisbane’s best players throughout the opening rounds of 2019 in what was a disjointed Broncos squad.

Last year Bird averaged 115 run metres to pair his five tackle breaks per game through the first 8 rounds on Brisbane’s left edge.

Bird looked his best last year when he was given some early ball and some space to roam across field and create opportunities.

The injury cloud will continue to loam over Bird as it has the previous years but here’s hoping for a promising season on behalf of the 2016 Premiership winner.

Critics are yet to make a statement on what to make of the Broncos chances this year with so many questions still being asked in terms of player positioning.

Head coach Anthony Siebold is now settling into his second year with the Broncos and has been able to endure his first full pre-season at Red Hill.

Add that with the recent arrival of Brodie Croft I feel the Broncos will finish the season amongst the top eight chances and wouldn’t be surprised if they gave a few teams a run for their money towards the back end of the season.