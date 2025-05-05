Following the completion of the ninth round of the 2025 NRL season, several teams will look to change up their team, while others will enter Round 10 with the exact same line-up.\r\n\r\nBrian To'o (Penrith Panthers), Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos), Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) and Teig Wilton (Cronulla Sharks) are just some of the names that could be available for selection heading into Round 10.\r\n\r\nHowever, while some return, the likes of Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Brent Naden (Wests Tigers), Jye Gray (South Sydney Rabbitohs) and Thomas Weaver (Gold Coast Titans) are all set to be ruled out for this week.\r\nParramatta Eels vs The Dolphins\r\n[caption id="attachment_119460" align="alignnone" width="696"] GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: Felise Kaufusi during a Queensland Maroons State of Origin training session at Sanctuary Cove on June 06, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nParramatta Eels\r\n\r\nThe Eels are set to remain unchanged for Round 10,\r\n\r\nJason Ryles also has the option to bring in Bryce Cartwright and Ryan Matterson, among others, from the NSW Cup.\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1.\u00a0Isaiah Iongi\u00a02.\u00a0Josh Addo-Carr\u00a03.\u00a0Will Penisini\u00a04.\u00a0Sean Russell\u00a0 5.\u00a0Bailey Simonsson\u00a06.\u00a0Dylan Brown\u00a07.\u00a0Mitchell Moses\u00a08.\u00a0Jack Williams\u00a09.\u00a0Ryley Smith\u00a010.\u00a0Junior Paulo\u00a011.\u00a0Kitione Kautoga 12. Charlie Guymer\u00a013.\u00a0J'maine Hopgood\u00a014.\u00a0Dylan Walker\u00a015.\u00a0Luca Moretti 16. Jordan Samrani 17.\u00a0Sam Tuivaiti\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768195"]\r\n\r\nThe Dolphins\r\n\r\nThe Dolphins could potentially receive a double boost for Round 10 with veteran Felise Kaufusi and Fijian international Kurt Donoghoe re-entering the line-up.\r\n\r\nThe duo were initially slated to return last week, but failed the captain's run, which saw them removed from the line-up.\r\n\r\nFront-rower Daniel Saifiti (shoulder) may also return, but a club statement issued last week indicated that he could spend an extra week on the sidelines.\r\n\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1.\u00a0Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow\u00a02.\u00a0Jamayne Isaako\u00a03.\u00a0Jake Averillo\u00a04.\u00a0Herbie Farnworth\u00a05.\u00a0Jack Bostock\u00a06.\u00a0Kodi Nikorima\u00a07.\u00a0Isaiya Katoa\u00a08.\u00a0Francis Molo\u00a09.\u00a0Jeremy Marshall-King\u00a010.\u00a0Felise Kaufusi\u00a011.\u00a0Kulikefu Finefeuiaki\u00a012.\u00a0Tom Gilbert 13. Mark Nicholls 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Ray Stone\u00a016.\u00a0Connelly Lemuelu\u00a017.\u00a0Josh Kerr\r\n\r\n\r\nNewcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans\r\n[caption id="attachment_220202" align="alignnone" width="696"] NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Jaylan\u00a0De Groot of the Titans runs with the ballduring the round 26 NRL match between Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium, on September 01, 2024, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Scott Gardiner\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nNewcastle Knights\r\n\r\nThe Knights are expected to remain unchanged for Round 10.\r\n\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1.\u00a0Kalyn Ponga\u00a02.\u00a0James Schiller\u00a03.\u00a0Dane Gagai\u00a04.\u00a0Bradman Best\u00a05.\u00a0Greg Marzhew\u00a06.\u00a0Fletcher Sharpe 7. Jack Cogger\u00a08.\u00a0Leo Thompson\u00a09.\u00a0Phoenix Crossland 10. Jacob Saifiti\u00a011.\u00a0Dylan Lucas\u00a012.\u00a0Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Tyson Frizell 14.\u00a0Jayden Brailey 15. Mat Croker 16. Adam Elliott\u00a017.\u00a0Brodie Jones\r\n\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768196"]\r\n\r\nGold Coast Titans\r\n\r\nThe Gold Coast Titans are only expected to make one change for this week, with Kieran Foran (biceps) entering the side for the injured Thomas Weaver (concussion).\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1.\u00a0Jaylan De Groot\u00a02.\u00a0Alofiana Khan-Pereira\u00a03.\u00a0Brian Kelly\u00a04.\u00a0Phillip Sami 5. Tony Francis 6. AJ Brimson 7. Kieran Foran\u00a08.\u00a0Moeaki Fotuaika\u00a09.\u00a0Sam Verrills\u00a010.\u00a0Reagan Campbell-Gillard\u00a011.\u00a0Beau Fermor 12. Klese Haas\u00a013.\u00a0Tino Fa'asuamaleaui\u00a014.\u00a0Chris Randall\u00a015.\u00a0Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui 16. Arama Hau 17. Josiah Pahulu\r\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos\r\n[caption id="attachment_215893" align="alignnone" width="696"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 20: Ezra\u00a0Mam of the Broncos in action during the round seven NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and Canberra Raiders at Suncorp Stadium, on April 20, 2024, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs\r\n\r\nAlthough Latrell Mitchell (suspension) will return to the side after a one-game ban, the injury woes have continued at the Rabbitohs with fullback Jye Gray (quad) and hooker Peter Mamouzelos (shoulder) joining the growing casualty ward.\r\n\r\nJamie Humphreys (hamstring) has a slim chance of returning to the field.\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1.\u00a0Jye Gray\u00a02.\u00a0Bayleigh Bentley-Hape\u00a03.\u00a0Campbell Graham 4. Euan Aitken\u00a05.\u00a0Isaiah Tass\u00a06.\u00a0Jayden Sullivan 7. Lewis Dodd\u00a08.\u00a0Tevita Tatola\u00a09. Jamie Humphreys 10.\u00a0Sean Keppie\u00a011.\u00a0Keaon Koloamatangi\u00a012.\u00a0Jai Arrow\u00a013.\u00a0Lachlan Hubner 14. Liam Le Blanc 15. Fletcher Myers 16. Tallis Duncan\u00a017.\u00a0Davvy Moale\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768197"]\r\n\r\nBrisbane Broncos\r\n\r\nBrisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire will have a massive decision to make this week. Ezra Mam, who was hit with a nine-match suspension, is available for selection for the first time this season.\r\n\r\n"Yeah, he'll be ready to play if he's called upon," Maguire said.\r\n\r\n"He's worked really hard in the background, and I guess until you're actually playing games, you can't qualify in that, but he's done everything he possibly can to give himself the opportunity to come into selection.\r\n\r\n"I talk to my leaders all the time about how the team looks and what we're doing and moving towards."\r\n\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1.\u00a0Selwyn Cobbo\u00a01.\u00a0Deine Mariner\u00a03.\u00a0Kotoni Staggs\u00a04.\u00a0Gehamat Shibasaki\u00a05.\u00a0Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam\u00a07.\u00a0Adam Reynolds\u00a08.\u00a0Patrick Carrigan 9. Ben Hunt\u00a010.\u00a0Payne Haas\u00a011.\u00a0Jordan Riki 12. Xavier Willison\u00a013.\u00a0Kobe Hetherington 14. Billy Walters\u00a015.\u00a0Corey Jensen 16. Brendan Piakura 17. Jaiyden Hunt\r\n\r\n\r\nCanberra Raiders vs Canterbury Bulldogs\r\n[caption id="attachment_155072" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 19: Matt Burton of the Bulldogs looks to kick during the round three NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers at Belmore Sports Ground on March 19, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nCanberra Raiders\r\n\r\nThe\u00a0Canberra Raiders are expected to remain unchanged for Round 10.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProjected Round 9 Team: 1.\u00a0Kaeo Weekes\u00a02.\u00a0Savelio Tamale\u00a03.\u00a0Matthew Timoko\u00a04.\u00a0Sebastian Kris\u00a05.\u00a0Xavier Savage\u00a06.\u00a0Ethan Strange\u00a07.\u00a0Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling\u00a010.\u00a0Joseph Tapine\u00a011.\u00a0Hudson Young\u00a012.\u00a0Matty Nicholson\u00a013.\u00a0Morgan Smithies\u00a014.\u00a0Owen Pattie\u00a015.\u00a0Zac Hosking\u00a016.\u00a0Josh Papalii\u00a017.\u00a0Ata Mariota\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768198"]\r\n\r\nCanterbury Bulldogs\r\n\r\nAlthough the Bulldogs receive star five-eight Matt Burton (suspension) back, they will be sweating on the availability of Jacob Preston after he was placed on report for a Crusher Tackle.\r\n\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1.\u00a0Connor Tracey\u00a02.\u00a0Jacob Kiraz\u00a03.\u00a0Bronson Xerri\u00a04.\u00a0Stephen Crichton\u00a05.\u00a0Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton\u00a07.\u00a0Toby Sexton\u00a08.\u00a0Max King\u00a09.\u00a0Reed Mahoney\u00a010.\u00a0Daniel Suluka-Fifita\u00a011.\u00a0Viliame Kikau\u00a012.\u00a0Jacob Preston\u00a013.\u00a0Jaeman Salmon\u00a014.\u00a0Kurt Mann\u00a015.\u00a0Kurtis Morrin\u00a016.\u00a0Harry Hayes 17.\u00a0Bailey Hayward\r\n\r\n\r\nSt George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors\r\n[caption id="attachment_209413" align="alignnone" width="696"] AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 13: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak of the Warriors reacts after drawing the round six NRL match between New Zealand Warriors and Manly Sea Eagles at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, on April 13, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\r\n\r\nSt George Illawarra Dragons forward Emre Guler (dislocated shoulder) will be unavailable for this week, meaning coach Shane Flanagan will have to call one of his players who are up from the NSW Cup competition.\r\n\r\nAlthough Lachlan Ilias had a double and was extremely productive in reserve-grade on Sunday, it's hard to see Flanagan drop King-Togia after one outing.\r\n\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team:\u00a01.\u00a0Clinton Gutherson\u00a02.\u00a0Tyrell Sloan\u00a03.\u00a0Moses Suli\u00a04.\u00a0Valentine Holmes 5. Corey Allan\u00a06.\u00a0Kyle Flanagan\u00a07.\u00a0Lyhkan King-Togia\u00a08.\u00a0Toby Couchman\u00a09.\u00a0Damien Cook\u00a010.\u00a0David Klemmer 11. Dylan Egan 12.\u00a0Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart\u00a014.\u00a0Jacob Liddle 15. Jack de Belin 16. Blake Lawrie 17. Luciano Leilua\r\n\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768199"]\r\n\r\nNew Zealand Warriors\r\n\r\nNew Zealand Warriors coach Andrew Webster could make several changes for this week, as multiple players are set to be available after picking up injuries in previous weeks.\r\n\r\nStar winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (wrist) is closing in on making his long-awaited return. Meanwhile, young gun Ali Leiataua (ankle) could also potentially play after being ruled out of last week's match in the 24-hour team update.\r\n\r\nTheir availability couldn't have come at a better time for the club after Rocco Berry (hamstring) and Edward Kosi (shoulder) both suffered injuries against the Cowboys.\r\n\r\nJacob Laban will also be available for selection after being ruled out of last week's match due to concussion.\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1.\u00a0Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad\u00a02.\u00a0Taine Tuaupiki\u00a03. Ali Leiataua\u00a04. Adam Pompey 5. Edward Kosi\u00a06.\u00a0Chanel Harris-Tavita\u00a07.\u00a0Luke Metcalf\u00a08. Marata Niukore\u00a09.\u00a0Wayde Egan\u00a010.\u00a0Mitchell Barnett\u00a011.\u00a0Kurt Capewell 12. Leka Halasima\u00a013.\u00a0Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Marata Niukore\u00a016.\u00a0Demitric Vaimauga 17. Bunty Afoa\r\nNorth Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers\r\n[caption id="attachment_204490" align="alignnone" width="696"] TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 16: Mitch Kenny of the Panthers looks on before the start of the round 16 NRL match between North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers at Qld Country Bank Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\r\n\r\nThe North Queensland Cowboys are only expected to make one change this week after Reuben Cotter was slapped with a two-match suspension.\r\n\r\nKai O'Donnell and Karl Lawton are the likely contenders to enter the team in his place.\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team:\u00a01.\u00a0Scott Drinkwater\u00a02.\u00a0Robert Derby\u00a03.\u00a0Jaxon Purdue\u00a04.\u00a0Viliami Vailea\u00a05.\u00a0Murray Taulagi\u00a06.\u00a0Tom Dearden\u00a07.\u00a0Jake Clifford\u00a08.\u00a0Jordan McLean\u00a09.\u00a0Reece Robson\u00a010.\u00a0Jason Taumalolo\u00a011.\u00a0John Bateman\u00a012.\u00a0Jeremiah Nanai 13. Karl Lawton\u00a014.\u00a0Sam McIntyre\u00a015.\u00a0Harrison Edwards\u00a016.\u00a0Griffin Neame\u00a017.\u00a0Coen Hess\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768200"]\r\n\r\nPenrith Panthers\r\n\r\nGetting back on the winning page in Round 9, the Panthers will get back Mitch Kenny (suspension) for this week.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Samoan international and\u00a0NSW Blues\u00a0winger\u00a0Brian To'o is a chance to return from a hamstring injury.\r\n\r\nBrad Schneider (eye) could also be available.\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1.\u00a0Dylan Edwards\u00a02.\u00a0Paul Alamoti\u00a03.\u00a0Izack Tago 4. Luke Garner 5. Thomas Jenkins\u00a06.\u00a0Blaize Talagi\u00a07.\u00a0Nathan Cleary\u00a08.\u00a0Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny\u00a010.\u00a0Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12.\u00a0Liam Martin\u00a013.\u00a0Isaah Yeo\u00a014.\u00a0Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Luron Patea 17. Mavrik Geyer\r\nMelbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers\r\n[caption id="attachment_118946" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 20: Brent Naden of the Tigers looks on during the round 11 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Leichhardt Oval on May 20, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nMelbourne Storm\r\n\r\nThe Melbourne Storm will receive a massive boost this week with hooker Harry Grant (hamstring) making his return to the side.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Will Warbrick (concussion) is another potential addition, but it's hard to see Craig Bellamy dropping Sua Fa'alogo after a remarkable game on the weekend.\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1.\u00a0Ryan Papenhuyzen\u00a02.\u00a0Sua Fa'alogo\u00a03.\u00a0Nick Meaney\u00a04.\u00a0Grant Anderson\u00a05.\u00a0Xavier Coates\u00a06.\u00a0Cameron Munster\u00a07.\u00a0Jahrome Hughes\u00a08.\u00a0Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King\u00a011.\u00a0Shawn Blore\u00a012.\u00a0Eliesa Katoa\u00a013.\u00a0Trent Loiero\u00a014.\u00a0Tyran Wishart\u00a015.\u00a0Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Joe Chan\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768201"]\r\n\r\nWests Tigers\r\n\r\nBrent Naden (knee) sustained an injury over the weekend against the Dragons, but Starford To'a (neck) may be available to take his place after being a late withdrawal.\r\n\r\nIf To'a remains unavailable,\u00a0Zero Tackle\u00a0understands Solomona Faataape will be called upon.\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1.\u00a0Jahream Bula\u00a02.\u00a0Sunia Turuva\u00a03.\u00a0Adam Doueihi\u00a04.\u00a0Starford To'a 5. Charlie Staines\u00a06.\u00a0Lachlan Galvin\u00a07.\u00a0Jarome Luai\u00a08.\u00a0Terrell May\u00a09.\u00a0Apisai Koroisau\u00a010.\u00a0Fonua Pole\u00a011.\u00a0Samuela Fainu\u00a012.\u00a0Alex Seyfarth\u00a013.\u00a0Alex Twal\u00a014.\u00a0Tallyn Da Silva\u00a015.\u00a0Royce Hunt\u00a016.\u00a0Jack Bird\u00a017.\u00a0Sione Fainu\r\nManly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks\r\n[caption id="attachment_115085" align="alignnone" width="696"] GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Teig Wilton of the Sharks runs the ball during the round 25 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Melbourne Storm at Cbus Super Stadium, on September 03, 2021, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nManly Sea Eagles\u00a0\r\n\r\nComing off the bye, the Manly Sea Eagles are expected to receive a triple boost for this week with Jake Trbojevic (concussion), Josh Aloiai (shoulder) and Jason Saab (ankle) all making their returns to the side.\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1. Tom Trbojevic\u00a02.\u00a0Jason Saab\u00a03.\u00a0Tolutau Koula\u00a04.\u00a0Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate\u00a06.\u00a0Luke Brooks\u00a07.\u00a0Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Jake Simpkin\u00a010.\u00a0Siosiua Taukeiaho\u00a011.\u00a0Haumole Olakau'atu\u00a012.\u00a0Ben Trbojevic\u00a013.\u00a0Jake Trbojevic 14. Tommy Talau 15. Corey Waddell\u00a016.\u00a0Ethan Bullemor 17. Nathan Brown\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768202"]\r\n\r\nCronulla Sharks\r\n\r\nThe Cronulla Sharks will be forced into at least one change with Siosifa Talakai (concussion) to miss Round 10 due to the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down concussion protocols.\r\n\r\nThey will be sweating on the availability of Teig Wilton (shoulder) who they hope will replace him in the side, which would push Billy Burns to the interchange bench.\r\n\r\nProjected Round 10 Team: 1.\u00a0William Kennedy\u00a02.\u00a0Sam Stonestreet\u00a03.\u00a0Jesse Ramien\u00a04.\u00a0KL Iro\u00a05.\u00a0Ronaldo Mulitalo\u00a06.\u00a0Braydon Trindall\u00a07.\u00a0Nicho Hynes\u00a08.\u00a0Addin Fonua-Blake\u00a09.\u00a0Blayke Brailey 10. Thomas Hazelton 11.\u00a0Briton Nikora\u00a012.\u00a0Teig Wilton\u00a013.\u00a0Cameron McInnes 14. Billy Burns 15. Jesse Colquhoun\u00a016. Braden Hamlin-Uele\u00a017. Oregon Kaufusi