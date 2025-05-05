ROUND 9
CRO WON
 2025-05-02T08:00:00Z 
28
-
18
Suncorp Stadium
SYD WON
 2025-05-02T10:05:00Z 
36
-
26
Suncorp Stadium
NEW WON
 2025-05-03T05:00:00Z 
4
-
30
Suncorp Stadium
NZW WON
 2025-05-03T07:30:00Z 
30
-
26
Suncorp Stadium
WST WON
 2025-05-03T09:45:00Z 
34
-
28
Suncorp Stadium
CAN WON
 2025-05-04T03:50:00Z 
18
-
38
Suncorp Stadium
PEN WON
 2025-05-04T06:05:00Z 
32
-
8
Suncorp Stadium
CBR WON
 2025-05-04T08:25:00Z 
18
-
20
Suncorp Stadium
