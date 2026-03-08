South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has pushed back strongly against suggestions fans should flood the field if Alex Johnston breaks Ken Irvine's long-standing try-scoring record.

Johnston sits just two tries away from surpassing Irvine's historic mark set in 1973, after scoring for the Rabbitohs in the season opener.

The 31-year-old could break the record as soon as next week when South Sydney face the Sydney Roosters at Allianz, or the following round against the Wests Tigers at the Central Coast.

The possibility of fans celebrating the moment by storming the field has been floated in recent days, with Johnston himself joking about the idea while speaking to ABC Sport.

“It's been on my mind,” Johnston told ABC Sport.

“I'm stressed, I want to get this record over and done with.

“It'd be cool for everyone to run on [to the pitch when he breaks the record], but you didn't hear it from me.”

The idea draws comparisons to a famous moment from the AFL in 2022, when thousands of fans flooded the ground after Buddy Franklin kicked his 1000th career goal during a match between the Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats at the SCG.

But Bennett made it clear after South Sydney's latest match that he doesn't want to see anything similar in rugby league.

Asked whether he was hoping fans might run onto the field for Johnston's record-breaking try, Bennett replied bluntly.

“No, I don't. I do not. It's not our game," the veteran coach replied.

When a journalist suggested the club may have to accept that it could happen anyway, Bennett doubled down.

“No, I don't accept it will probably happen. I don't understand why it should happen. No comprehension of why it should happen. It's the respect of the game that's the important thing here. We play for 80min you stay off the field regardless, and I believe in that. At the end of the game, no problems," Bennet rebutted.

“How many are we going to allow on the field and how long's the game gonna stop? Let's not encourage it, let's make sure it doesn't happen.”

Despite the debate, the focus remains on Johnston's pursuit of one of rugby league's most iconic records.

With just two tries needed to pass Irvine, the South Sydney winger could soon stand alone atop the game's all-time try-scoring list, whether the celebration happens in the stands or not.