A day after the sacking of Jason Demetriou as head coach, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed their interest in Wayne Bennett.

And now, Bennett has reportedly told the Dolphins that he is interested in exploring opportunities with the Maroubra-based club.

Considered the frontrunner to take over the Rabbitohs coaching reigns next season, Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly revealed that "Wayne's one of the coaches" that the club will talk to and could see him return after leading them to the NRL Grand Final in 2021.

With Kristian Woolf overtaking him next season at The Dolphins, Bennet will be without a head coaching position next season, and the seven-time premiership coach has become the biggest free agent in the coaching market.

“Wayne's one of the coaches that we will talk to,” Solly said on Wednesday morning, fronting the media for the first time since Demetriou's sacking.

“Wayne had great success here, left the club on very good terms, and we'll speak to Wayne. If he's available and interested, certainly we'll progress that.”

After guiding the Rabbitohs to the 2021 Grand Final and two preliminary finals, Bennett has been linked with a return to the Rabbitohs even since it was rumoured Demetriou was facing the axe.

Not providing any hints on his future at the time, Bennett is currently without a job at the end of the season.

On Wednesday, Solly was questioned on whether he believes Bennett would want to make a return to the Rabbitohs.

“I don't know, because I haven't spoken to Wayne, how in-depth he would think about our club at the moment," he added.

"But I do know Wayne likes success. I know he wants to win premierships, and I know he loves the values the club stands for.

“I think he's made that pretty clear in his time here, and since then, about his affection for the club, the ownership, board, the management team.

"We will certainly be speaking to Wayne because he left the place in very good shape when he left, and he was great while he was here.”