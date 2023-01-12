The Dolphins coach, Wayne Bennett has appointed his leadership group for the club's first season, as well as seemingly deciding on the club's starting forward pack for their maiden first-grade match.

Jesse Bromwich expressed his desire to lead The Dolphins last week when he returned to training after an extended layoff due to the Rugby League World Cup, and is expected to be named captain.

Bennett's senior leadership group will also include Kenneath Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Mark Nicholls.

The Bromwich brothers and Kaufusi were all members of the Melbourne Storm's senior leadership group last season.

Meanwhile, Nicholls, who is also a former Storm player, made his connection with Bennett during his stint with the South Sydney Rabbitohs between 2019 and 2021.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Bennett has already settled on a starting forward pack for Round 1 against the Sydney Roosters.

Jesse Bromwich will pair Nicholls in the front row with former Cowboys' back-rower, Tom Gilbert expected to shift in at lock.

Kenneath Bromwich and Kaufusi will start as edge forwards and New Zealand test representative, Jeremy Marshall-King will occupy dummy-half.

The Dolphins' engine room also contains the likes of Jarrod Wallace, Herman Ese'ese, Ray Stone, Poasa Faamausili and JJ Collins as well as backline converts Euan Aitken and Connelly Lemuelu who can slot in at edge forward.

Former Wynnum Manly Seagulls hooker, Harrison Graham and Kodi Nikorima are also available for backup at dummy-half.