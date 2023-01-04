Former Melbourne enforcer Jesse Bromwich has his heart set on captaincy for The Dolphins' inaugural season and will work feverishly in the off-season to achieve this honour.

Following the retirement of Cameron Smith, Bromwich co-captained the Storm for 24 games alongside Dale Finucane and Christian Welch before taking sole ownership of the captaincy for 23 games in 2022.

Now with his days in Melbourne behind him, the 33-year-old is set to become the captain of the NRL's newest franchise.

“It'd be a real honour,” Bromwich told media on the club's first day back at training.

“The first goal for myself is to earn everybody's respect first. I'll be looking to do that over the pre-season.

“It'd be an honour to be able to (captain) this club and to be part of history would be really nice.”

Throughout his 295-game stint with Craig Bellamy at the Storm, Bromwich undertook his captaincy apprenticeship under some of the game's greatest leaders.

The 2016 Dally M Prop of the Year now aims to bring the same leadership qualities to The Dolphins.

“I was really lucky that I was at a good club with really good leaders that I respected,” Bromwich continued.

“I copied whatever they did for a really long time. When they left, I knew it was my time to step up and do a little bit of what they used to do.

“The club was really good at bringing young potential leaders through. They had programs for that and I was part of that for a long time.

“It wasn't easy but I knew it was my job to do that so I tried to do it as best as I could.

“I'm a bit later in my career and have been around for a little while. I plan on bringing that here and doing my best to bring these young fellas through.

“I'm coming here to bring experience, leadership and a work ethic.”

Bromwich completed his first training session with The Dolphins yesterday, returning from an extended rest period after the Rugby League World Cup.