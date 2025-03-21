South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed Fletcher Myers will make way in the club's Round 3 team for Mikaele Ravalawa, while Cronulla Sharks head coach has confirmed Nicho Hynes will be fit to play.

Despite only training a handful of times with South Sydney this week, Bennett confirmed after the club's captain's run on Friday morning that Ravalawa will make his club debut with Myers the man to make way.

Ravalawa only joined the club officially last weekend after being granted a release from this year of his contract at the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Dragons have been looking to move Ravalawa on for some time, and despite being linked to an English Super League contract during the off-season, no move materialised for the Fijian powerhouse.

He has instead been let go to South Sydney on a loan deal for the remainder of this year before he is due to return to the Dragons for the final year of his deal in 2026.

The Dragons have made it clear they don't necessarily want him back though, and every game Ravalawa plays is a chance to put himself in the shop window. It's the same situation faced by utility Jayden Sullivan, who is also due to return to the Wests Tigers at the end of this season after a year on loan at South Sydney.

Ravalawa joining South Sydney came amid an injury crisis, with Alex Johnston also missing for the time being.

The news is better at the Sharks ahead of the Saturday afternoon game to be played in the Shire, with Nicho Hynes overcoming a cork that was picked up during last weekend's clash in Townsville with the North Queensland Cowboys.

QLD Country Bank NQL 12 FT 36 CRO MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Fitzgibbon confirmed Hynes got through training yesterday and will be fit to take his spot, although whether he is able to kick goals or not is another question altogether that won't be answered until after kick-off.