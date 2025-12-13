While many Wests Tigers fans hoped that the extension of head coach Benji Marshall would increase the rate of retention at the club, it seems it won't be that easy.

After inking his newly-signed contract extension, Marshall admitted the deal won't prompt star recruit Jarome Luai to remove the get-out clauses from his own contract, but insists he has no concerns about the five-eighth's commitment to the club.



The Tigers confirmed on Friday that Marshall had signed a new agreement to remain head coach until the end of the 2030 season, a major vote of confidence from the club amid a turbulent fortnight at board level, which included the departure of CEO Shane Richardson.



Despite Luai having a ton of exit clauses in his current deal, Marshall admitted he isn't worried about the commitment of his star half.

"I'm confident he'll be here," he said when talking to the media.



Marshall revealed he has spent significant time managing relationships in the wake of the club's instability, ensuring players remained aligned with the vision he sold upon taking charge.



The second-year NRL coach said extensive discussions with his squad have reaffirmed their confidence in the direction the club is heading.



“I sat down with Jarome at length about where we're going, and he's fully committed to the club... Like fully committed,” Marshall said.



“He caught a lot of flak for the clauses he had in his contract.

"And I'll be honest, those clauses are not going anywhere, but he's given his full commitment to our side.

"If there's anyone I trust in our team the most, it's that guy.”



Marshall hopes his own long-term deal will provide stability that helps retain key players, including off-contract fullback Jahream Bula, who will enter the final year of his deal next season.



“We're working really hard on making that happen,” Marshall said of keeping Bula.

“I don't need to talk about recruitment, but I'll be honest.

"You don't know with these decisions, but I am confident that he will stay, and we're doing everything possible to keep him.”



Marshall also admitted he is determined to prove he deserves the faith shown in him by the Tigers board.



“I'll be honest, probably haven't done or in terms of performance deserved to have the extension,” he said.



“But if you look at the plan and the vision and the people we brought in and where we're going and the improvements, yeah, you could probably beg to differ there.”